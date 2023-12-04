Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

American Tower Corporation (AMT) UBS Global Media & Communications Conference

Dec. 04, 2023 5:44 PM ETAmerican Tower Corporation (AMT)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.55K Followers

American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) UBS Global Media & Communications Conference December 4, 2023 2:15 PM ET

Company Participants

Steven Vondran - Executive Vice President and Global Chief Operating Officer

Conference Call Participants

Batya Levi - UBS

Batya Levi

We'll get started now. Thanks, everyone, for joining us. I'm Batya Levi with the communications team at UBS. Our next speaker is Steve Vondran, EVP and Global COO of American Tower and soon to be CEO. Thank you so much for joining us, Steve.

Steven Vondran

Well, thank you. Thanks for inviting me.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Batya Levi

Awesome, great. Just given the time of the year and maybe your new responsibilities as we head into ‘24, can you talk about what the strategic focus of the company would be? And what should we expect in terms of some changes as you take on the new CEO role?

Steven Vondran

Sure. Well, I'm in a transitional role as CEO right now. So it's probably a little premature for me to talk about any changes that I would make. But what I would say is I've been part of this leadership team as the Head of U.S. Tower for the last five years, and I've worked very closely with Tom and Rod and the rest of the executive team in developing our strategy. So you can expect a lot of continuity for me in terms of how we'll look at the business going forward.

In terms of what our strategic priorities are, I'll start with kind of what we said in our last earnings call because we laid out some of our near-term focus. So in particular for the near term, what we're focusing is, number one, driving organic growth; number two, some cost controls and margin expansion. And those are both very helpful to our -- one of our stated priorities, which

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About AMT

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on AMT

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.