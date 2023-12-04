Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
I Am Riding The Medical Properties Trust Bounce (Technical Analysis)

Dec. 04, 2023 6:49 PM ETMedical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW)9 Comments
Summary

  • Medical Properties Trust, Inc. may experience a decent price bounce, following the relief rally in REITs since October.
  • Extended bearish positioning in the REIT could fuel quick gains if shorts start covering, potentially pushing price back over $7.
  • Technical trading momentum suggests Medical Properties Trust stock may be trying to bottom in price, while the January Effect could further support an advance soon.

Children in bounce house

kali9

I want to say upfront: I don't know if Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) stock has outlined a major bottom in Q4 2023, or if new lows are coming again early next year. I am not making a

This article was written by

Nationally ranked stock picker for 30 years. Victory Formation and Bottom Fishing Club quant-sort pioneer.....Paul Franke is a private investor and speculator with 37 years of trading experience. Mr. Franke was Editor and Publisher of the Maverick Investor® newsletter during the 1990s, widely quoted by CNBC®, Barron’s®, the Washington Post® and Investor’s Business Daily®. Paul was consistently ranked among top investment advisors nationally for stock market and commodity macro views by Timer Digest® during the 1990s. Mr. Franke was ranked #1 in the Motley Fool® CAPS stock picking contest during parts of 2008 and 2009, out of 60,000+ portfolios. Mr. Franke was Director of Research at Quantemonics Investing® from 2010-13, running several model portfolios on the Covestor.com mirror platform (including the least volatile, lowest beta, fully-invested equity portfolio on the site). As of April 2023, he was ranked in the Top 5% of bloggers by TipRanks® for stock picking performance on positions held one year. A contrarian stock picking style, along with daily algorithm analysis of fundamental and technical data have been developed into a system for finding stocks, named the “Victory Formation.” Supply/demand imbalances signaled by specific stock price and volume movements are a critical part of this formula for success. Mr. Franke suggests investors use 10% or 20% stop-loss levels on individual choices and a diversified approach of owning at least 50 well positioned favorites to achieve regular stock market outperformance. The short sale of securities in overvalued, weak momentum stocks as pair trades and hedges is also a part of the Victory Formation long/short portfolio design. "Bottom Fishing Club" articles focus on deep-value candidates or stocks experiencing a major reversal in technical momentum to the upside. "Volume Breakout Report" articles discuss positive trend changes backed by strong price and volume trading action.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MPW either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This writing is for educational and informational purposes only. All opinions expressed herein are not investment recommendations and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment advisor capacity and is not a registered investment advisor. The author recommends investors consult a qualified investment advisor before making any trade. Any projections, market outlooks, or estimates herein are forward-looking statements based upon certain assumptions that should not be construed as indicative of actual events that will occur. This article is not an investment research report, but an opinion written at a point in time. The author's opinions expressed herein address only a small cross-section of data related to an investment in securities mentioned. Any analysis presented is based on incomplete information and is limited in scope and accuracy. The information and data in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but their accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. The author expressly disclaims all liability for errors and omissions in the service and for the use or interpretation by others of information contained herein. Any and all opinions, estimates, and conclusions are based on the author's best judgment at the time of publication and are subject to change without notice. The author undertakes no obligation to correct, update or revise the information in this document or to otherwise provide any additional materials. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (9)

zito profile picture
zito
Yesterday, 8:15 PM
Comments (2.76K)
Good strategy. I expect a lot of tax loss selling in December and then any good news should squeeze the shorts.
j
jdorilio
Yesterday, 8:07 PM
Comments (11)
I’m a big proponent of buying quality management and this company falls well short.
R
RWilliam
Yesterday, 7:34 PM
Comments (8.61K)
That’s my target too below 10, 7-8. Nice projection Paul, thx. Long MPW.
s
stompers54
Yesterday, 7:34 PM
Comments (940)
Could be a good move as tax loss selling could be pressure on upside until after yearend when cigar butt hunters or speculators may take positions on the premise that operations may stabilize and provide a floor. Wish you success on this one.
b
borntosue2
Yesterday, 7:34 PM
Comments (18)
What facts lead you to concluded that the odds of the stock price going down are "less than 25%."?
Paul Franke profile picture
Paul Franke
Yesterday, 8:19 PM
Comments (5.04K)
@borntosue2 That's my opinion, based on 36 years of trading similar chart and short-squeeze situations. No guarantees, the variables change daily.
K
Kraken11
Yesterday, 7:33 PM
Comments (238)
I lost about 3k on MPW back when it slid downwards. I got out, but with a haircut. With the stock so low, I figured I would by 1k shares, and if it goes up $3 a share in the next 12 months or so, I sell, and make my money back. Then I'll stay away forever. It's not the 'rent money' so let's see. I made 6k last month riding CCI and AMT up and down. I normally don't buy and sell for profit (prefering to hold for divvies) but this market lends itself to savvy trading sometimes.
W
WhitneyB
Yesterday, 7:26 PM
Comments (2.23K)
Thank you so much for approaching this from a technical analysis perspective. We see way too little of that approach on SA. I have a custom chart setting that I call “Ellman plus RSI” where I look at EMA 100, EMA 20, RSI, MACD, Divergence, Slow Stochastics and Volume. It’s nice to know the fundamentals of a company’s business and plans, but as they say, “you can’t hold the tide back with a broom”. The trend is your friend, and it’s nice to be able to see what the rest of the market thinks in the form of a series of charts. It’s sometimes different than what I think, and I’d rather bottom-fish than grab falling knives while they’re still falling. Charts tell the timing part of the story.
p
proactiv
Yesterday, 7:15 PM
Comments (72)
Thanks for sharing your opinion AND your strategy for MPW.
