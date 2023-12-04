Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) UBS Global TMT Conference (Transcript)

Dec. 04, 2023 5:59 PM ETNetflix, Inc. (NFLX)
Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) UBS Global TMT Conference December 4, 2023 1:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Theodore Sarandos - Co-CEO, President & Director

Conference Call Participants

John Hodulik - UBS

John Hodulik

Okay. Great. Let's get started. Again, I'm John Hodulik from the Media and Telecom team. And for our next segment, we welcome Ted Sarandos, the Co-CEO of Netflix. Thanks for joining us again this year, Ted.

Theodore Sarandos

Glad to be here today. Thank you.

John Hodulik

Before we get into our Q&A, Ted has some prepared remarks in which he will make some forward-looking statements and actual results may vary.

With that, take it away, Ted. Thank you.

Theodore Sarandos

Good afternoon, everybody. So good to be here today. I would like being in New York in December. So Greg Peters and I have been Co-CEOs in Netflix for just a little under a year now. So I want to start with a couple of observations about the industry and about Netflix.

So first and foremost, entertainment has always been an industry of change with new technology, competitors and consumer behaviors creating new business models. So today, choice and control are the price of entry in modern entertainment, and choice and control is streaming. So it's what consumers want, it's how our industry stays relevant and growing in the face of intense competition from new forms of media. And think about it like TV, cable and PayTV, home video sales, home video, rental, all of which significantly changed our industry.

Streaming has opened up tremendous opportunities. So there are more TV shows and films being created today than ever before, creating more choice in movies and TV for consumers, more chances that a creator will get their voice heard and a vastly expanded audience for the stories that they make. So take

