Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Meet The 8% Yield Portfolio With Negligible Equity Risk

Dec. 04, 2023 8:07 PM ETAGG, AGGH, BKLN, BND, CRDT, DBMF, HIGH, JAAA, JBBB, KMLM, QIS, RISR, SPIP, VPC, WIP
John Bowman profile picture
John Bowman
364 Followers

Summary

  • Most income-oriented portfolio models expose investors to too much market risk and haven't adjusted to the current rate environment where fixed income is shining.
  • I have created a mix of income-producing assets that offer investors a compelling model free from market risk that can still yield 8%.
  • In addition to credit and fixed income, adding in alternatives offers us hedges against rates, inflation, and beta.

Mutual Funds

benedek

Introduction

As an analyst who mostly covers income-oriented investments, I've been seeing a lot of articles about model portfolios advertising yields of 8-10% p.a., but they are full of REITs, BDCs, common stock, and have few actual credit or fixed income holdings.

This article was written by

John Bowman profile picture
John Bowman
364 Followers
Financial adviser (IAR) and social science educator from Southern California.I have an obsession with alternatives, income investing, and model portfolios. My work will mostly cover ETFs, closed-end funds, and fixed income; macroeconomic analysis, asset allocation, and opportunistic investment strategies."History does not repeat, but it does instruct." — Timothy Snyder, On TyrannyAny and all opinions expressed in my writing are my own and do not reflect the views of my employers nor any organizations I am a part of. Nothing I write is personalized financial advice. All articles will contain disclosures for conflicts of interest at the time of writing; those disclosures may not be accurate after a 72hr period from the initial publishing date.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HIGH, SVOL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AGG--
iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF
AGGH--
Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF
BKLN--
Invesco Senior Loan ETF
BND--
Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares
CRDT--
Simplify Opportunistic Income ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.