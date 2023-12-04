Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Finding The Long-Term Winners In The Cannabis Sector, December 2023 Update

Blake Downer profile picture
Blake Downer
1.56K Followers

Summary

  • This article attempts to assess and rank the relative growth potential of the separate competitors in the cannabis industry.
  • Long-term trends show projected growth in the U.S., Canadian, and global cannabis industries, and it faces a rescheduling catalyst.
  • The article filters through the top revenue-generating cannabis companies in the U.S. and Canada, and ranks them based on weighted analysis.
  • This is a quarterly update to this article series.

Closeup of burning packet of marijuana for cash dollars

Ivan-balvan/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

I have been watching the cannabis industry since the rally in early 2021, and believe the industry presents attractive investment opportunities. This is the third article in this series and a follow up to

This article was written by

Blake Downer profile picture
Blake Downer
1.56K Followers
I am an Electromechanical Engineer. I have six degrees and teach Circuit Analysis for a living. I have been paying attention to markets since the late 1990's. I began taking classes on economics when I was 15, and was a business and economics major my freshman year. If I hadn't fallen in love with the Engineering classes I was taking as electives, I would probably have followed up on my dream of running my own small business.I am a value investor and have studied the greats (Benjamin Graham, Warren Buffett, Charlie Munger, Peter Lynch, ect), but my personal investing style is most closely aligned with Mohnish Pabrai. Because I have been obsessed with strategy games and Game Theory since childhood, I tend to evaluate companies based on the quality and number of edges they have collected vs their peers, and how well I expect their strategy to perform in the everchanging meta. I am drawn to innovation, typically have a long timeframe outlook, and am always hunting for potential multibaggers.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HITI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

b
btw3006
Yesterday, 9:41 PM
Comments (2.67K)
Great article. Long $HITI with 106,290 shares as their fundamentals are very solid and they have a long runway for growth as they have been taking market share. They also are on the cusp of profitability and could have a positive EPS for fiscal year 2024 and their P/S is currently very low. Love the use of the asset turnover ratio.

I know there is a certain someone well known in cannabis who does not like High Tide, but maybe he will realize what a great company it is.
Bilbozark profile picture
Bilbozark
Yesterday, 9:37 PM
Comments (1.28K)
Stage name right?
Alan Brochstein, CFA profile picture
Alan Brochstein, CFA
Yesterday, 9:03 PM
Comments (11.35K)
Your thesis about Canadian LPs being able to operate in the U.S. is very incorrect
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About MJ

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on MJ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MJ
--
YOLO
--
MSOS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.