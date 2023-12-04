Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

GitLab Inc. (GTLB) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Dec. 04, 2023 8:09 PM ETGitLab Inc. (GTLB)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.55K Followers

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript December 4, 2023 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Sid Sijbrandij - Co-Founder and CEO

Brian Robins - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Koji Ikeda - Bank of America

Karl Keirstead - UBS

Mike Cikos - Needham

Ryan MacWilliams - Barclays

Kash Rangan - Goldman Sachs

Nick Altmann - Scotiabank

Michael Turits - KeyBanc

Matthew Hedberg - RBC

Joel Fishbein - Truist

Pinjalim Bora - JPMorgan

Gregg Moskowitz - Mizuho

Jason Ader - William Blair

Allan Verkhovski - Wolfe Research

Operator

Thank you for joining us today for GitLab’s Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results Presentation. GitLab’s Co-Founder and CEO, Sid Sijbrandij, and GitLab’s Chief Financial Officer, Brian Robins, will provide commentary on the quarter and fiscal year. Please note we will be opening up the call for panelist questions. To ask a question please use the chat feature and post your question directly to IR Questions using the drop-down menu.

Before we begin, I’ll cover the Safe Harbor statement. During this conference call, we may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements involve assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed or anticipated. For a complete discussion of risk associated with these forward-looking statements in our business, please refer to our earnings release distributed today in our SEC filings, including our most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q and our most recent annual report on Form 10-K. Our forward-looking statements are based upon information currently available to us. We caution you to not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and we undertake no duty or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, or to report any future events, or circumstances or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About GTLB

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GTLB

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.