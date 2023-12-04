Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Buy Hammond Power Solutions To Profit From AI, EVs, And The Green Economy

Charles Argon profile picture
Charles Argon
79 Followers

Summary

  • Hammond Power Solutions is a small company participating in the reshoring of U.S. manufacturing, the transition to electric vehicles, the green transition, and the AI boom.
  • The company operates in a fragmented and growing industry with significant barriers to entry and solid growth prospects.
  • Hammond's revenue is growing rapidly, driven by price increases and expanding scale, and the company is making investments to expand capacity and continue growth.

Electric power lines during sunset

mdworschak

Looking for a way to profit from the reshoring of U.S. manufacturing? The transition to electrical vehicles? The broader ‘green transition’ in the economy? The boom in AI? Hammond Power Solutions (ticker OTCPK:HMDPF, abbreviated HPS) is participating in all

This article was written by

Charles Argon profile picture
Charles Argon
79 Followers
Charles Argon is a Ph.D. student in history at Princeton University. He also holds a B.A. summa cum laude from Princeton and an M.A. from Tsinghua University. He started investing in 2008, and has remained committed to maximizing his returns using bottom-up fundamental analysis. He likes buying troubled names on the cheap and value investing more generally.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Short position through short-selling of the stock, or purchase of put options or similar derivatives in HMDPF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About HMDPF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HMDPF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HMDPF
--
HPS.A:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.