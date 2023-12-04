Kirpal Kooner/iStock via Getty Images

Single-family home leasing REIT and S&P component, Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH), is up over 6.5% since my last bullish coverage late in the 2022 calendar year. While positive, the share price performance trails the broader S&P (SPY), which is up about 13.5% in the same period.

At the time of my update, INVH was contending with the fallout from investors who were disappointed in pared guidance and concerned about rising bad debts. Despite these concerns, I conveyed a bullish tone and pointed to an attractively growing dividend, as well as its relative discount to related peer, American Homes 4 Rent (AMH).

In more recent months, INVH has seen bullish sentiment from analysts at both Oppenheimer and Evercore. Shares earned an “outperform” rating from Oppenheimer due to higher rent growth and occupancy prospects, while analysts at Evercore also viewed INVH as a potential outperformer, but due more to the valuation in the share price, which is seen as discounted over 20% to its net asset value (“NAV”), a notable spread above the 11% average.

In my view, INVH warrants the bullish view. Positive fundamentals in the housing market continue to support leasing over homeownership. And I don’t believe this is fully reflected in INVH’s current price. While I view the dividend more neutrally at this point in time due to the increased rate environment, I continue to believe shares present attractive overall upside potential to investors seeking long-term positioning.

INVH Stock Key Metrics

INVH operates on healthy portfolio metrics. In the most recent reporting quarter ended September 30, INVH reported a total average same-store occupancy rate of 96.9%. While this was down 60 basis points (“bps”) from the same period last year, it compared favorably to AMH’s 96.4% rate reported at period end.

In addition, turnover rates have been modest. At quarter end, the turnover rate was up to 6.8%, a muted increase, given that average monthly rents were up over 6% during the same period.

INVH Q3 Investor Supplement - Summary Of Same-Store Quarterly Operating Trends

In addition to positive occupancy data, INVH also benefits from a strong balance sheet. At the end of the Q3 reporting period, INVH had +$1.8B of total liquidity in the form of cash and availability on the revolving credit facility.

Total net debt stood at a reasonable 5.5x, and the REIT carried primarily fixed rate holdings, with no maturities until 2026 at the latest. The conservative profile and improving outlook likely provided Fitch the support to recently increase its ratings outlook on the company to “positive” from “stable.” The view joins Moody’s, who also assess a positive view on INVH.

INVH Q3 Investor Supplement - Current Debt Metrics For INVH

INVH Recent Operating Performance

In Q3, INVH reported YOY same-store NOI growth of 4%. This met expectations and contrasted with the 3.2% growth rate reported by peer, AMH, in the same period.

Driving the increase was a 6% increase in same-store core revenues on the back of rental rate growth of 6.2%. In addition, improvements in the outlook for bad debts provided another 20 basis point tailwind.

The positive same-store growth rate was despite a rising expense burden, which included a 10.2% increase in overall core operating expenses, 8% of which were attributable to controllable expenses in the form of turnover costs. This, however, was due primarily to INVH’s more challenging comparable environment in relation to last year.

INVH Q3 Investor Supplement - YOY NOI Comparative Summary

Despite the challenging comparable environment, INVH’s leasing results were still holding above pre-pandemic levels. Blended rental rate growth of 6.2% in Q3, for example, was 170bps above averages reported in the 2018/2019 fiscal years.

And in terms of the rental rate growth, INVH saw a balanced mix between renewals and new signings. Renewals were up 6.6% during the period, while new rents spotted growth of 5.2%.

INVH President, Charles Young, further observed during the quarterly conference call that rental rate growth accelerated in each month during the quarter and that rents further accelerated through the time of the release in October.

Outlook For INVH Stock

The acceleration in rental trends is notable, given that many have forecasted an impending cooldown in the coming months. One favorable fundamental and the primary one, if that, is that home prices have held at record levels despite slowing sales growth.

In October, the median existing home sale price rose 3.4% to a record $391,800, according to the National Association of Realtors. The rise in prices also coincided with a fall in total home sales to a new 13-year low.

While many would have reasonably expected prices to fall in conjunction with total unit sales, prices have remained supported in part by low incoming supply, especially from those hesitant to sell properties financed at sub-3% interest rates, the prevailing environment prior to the Federal Reserve’s monetary actions.

The unfavorable environment for ownership is consequently creating an environment where the average mortgage payment is north of 50% higher than the average monthly rental rate. From a tenant’s perspective, this creates a much more conducive environment to remain in place. For INVH, this creates a positive runway for further rental growth and same-store operating strength.

The positive outlook is reflected in INVH’s full-year range, which incorporates a same-store NOI growth rate of between 4.5% to 5%, led by core revenue growth of 6.5% at the midpoint. Taken together, this is contributing to an expected full-year FFO target of $1.77/share at the midpoint or approximately 6% above last year’s levels.

Is INVH Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

In my view, INVH is being undervalued by investors. At the midpoint of INVH’s current FFO target, shares currently command a forward multiple of approximately 19x FFO. This compares to nearly 22.5x commanded by their single-family peer, AMH. The discount is despite comparatively stronger same-store operating performance and largely similar fundamentals surrounding rental rate growth.

Aside from builder-specific barriers to new single-family housing supply, incoming supply is being further constrained by homeowners who have become reluctant to sell their homes knowing that the cost of financing a new purchase would entail significantly higher mortgage rates.

The relative ceiling of new supply is supporting home prices at record levels, which in-turn is keeping INVH’s turnover rate at bay. And according to INVH’s most recent company presentation in November, it was noted that in all 16 of INVH’s markets, it was more affordable to lease than to buy, with the estimated savings at about 32%. This should enable INVH to hit their operating targets for this fiscal year and should enable the company to enter 2024 on a solid footing.

The Seeking Alpha (“SA”) community and Wall Street both are bullish on INVH’s outlook, with Wall Street even more so, with a total of 11 “buy” ratings in the last 90 days, seven of which were strongly bullish calls. With an average Wall Street price target in the mid-$36/share range, the stock may, admittedly, lack the material upside potential sought by some investors.

But even with shares outperforming over the last month, up 7% versus S&P’s 4.7% gain and AMH’s 1.7% returns over the same period, the stock is still about five percentage points behind on a YTD basis. With the rally in the broader markets likely due for a pause, INVH still has some room to run, in my view.

Continuing rental rate growth, strong occupancy levels, and comparatively stronger same-property performance in relation to peers should support continuing strength in INVH. I, therefore, continue to view shares attractively and as a continued "buy."