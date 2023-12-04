Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
IJS: Small-Cap Value Likely To Outperform (Technical And Intermarket Analysis)

Toma Hentea
Summary

  • Small-cap value ETF IJS has outperformed large-cap growth ETF SPYG since 10/27, indicating a rotation from growth to value and from large-cap to small-cap.
  • IJS has $6.55B in net assets, a 1.60% yield, and a YTD total return of 4.51%.
  • Factors supporting the investment thesis for IJS include favorable business conditions for small-cap stocks, a sustained uptrend since October, and a market sentiment shift towards value and small-cap stocks.

Summary

Since the uptrend resumed on 10/27, small-cap value IJS gained 14.64%, better than large-cap growth SPYG, which gained 10.70%. There is a leader rotation from growth to value and from large-cap to small-cap. We believe that the current economic and market

Toma Hentea, PhD. is a University Professor Emeritus with extensive research experience in developing quantitative system models with application to financial markets. His market exposure is varied in accordance to the state of leading US and global economic indicators. Options and leverage are used to enhance the performance of his investments.

Toma leads the investing group Adaptive Momentum Investing, where he applies computational algorithms to evaluate the market state (risk on/off). He uses adaptive momentum strategies to construct robust stock and ETF quant portfolios, aiming at achieving double digit annual returns. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IJS, SPY, SVIX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

