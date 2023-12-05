Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Navios Maritime Partners: Will Activist Letter, Improved Alignment, And Strong Markets Drive Returns?

J Mintzmyer profile picture
J Mintzmyer
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Navios Maritime Partners has traded at abysmal valuation ranges over most of the past 2-3 years, despite strong operational results.
  • The poor valuation is driven by a combination of questionable governance structures, lackluster dividends, and a confusing capital allocation strategy.
  • A recent activist letter published by Ned Sherwood (who now owns a 5.4% stake), highlights frustration with current management and underlines the value case.
  • We estimate NMM has a $99/unit net-asset-value ("NAV"), yet NMM currently trades in the mid-$20s, a gargantuan discount.
  • Is NMM worth another look now that CEO Angeliki Frangou's ownership stake is set to triple, dry bulk rates are surging, and activists are paying attention?
Bull and bear

ugurhan

Navios Maritime Partners Overview

Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM) is a diversified shipowner with exposure to three primary shipping segments: dry bulk, containerships, and crude/product tankers. The massive pro forma fleet (including newbuilds) is composed of 80 dry bulk vessels, 50 tankers, and 47 containerships, comprising one of

This article was written by

J Mintzmyer profile picture
J Mintzmyer
19.91K Followers

J Mintzmyer specializes in deep value stocks in the maritime shipping sector. He has earned a PhD from the Harvard Kennedy School, where he researched sanctions and trade flows. Previously, J earned an MPP from the University of Maryland, worked as a research intern with the White House Council of Economic Advisors, and earned a Bachelors in Economics from the U.S. Air Force Academy.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of NMM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Ned Sherwood is a member of Value Investor's Edge. I have discussed the NMM investment case with his group and with other investors. NMM is one of my top personal speculative investments.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

Thomas44 profile picture
Thomas44
Today, 11:27 AM
Comments (463)
lot's of tanker stocks are underperforming versus current day rates and trends in the maritime shipping industry generally, ie- STNG - as it should be substantially higher and is not, among others - portending global recessionary fears? IDK
Lallemand profile picture
Lallemand
Today, 11:24 AM
Comments (965)
We need 10 activists to get 50.1% of vote and get rid of this crook. I am surprised there is no proxy fight given the potential gains involved.
S
Schwedet
Today, 11:20 AM
Comments (35)
Not getting lured into this a second time.
Juan M Gonzalez profile picture
Juan M Gonzalez
Today, 11:14 AM
Comments (1.78K)
AF doesn’t even bother dispelling the notion that she is a crook…
d
dhturk
Today, 11:11 AM
Comments (1.77K)
CPLP will be divesting their container ships (switching to LNG). Do you think AF will be a buyer?
e
energyguy921
Today, 11:07 AM
Comments (5.09K)
She is a crook and the price reflects that. Why invest along side a crook?
Unfortunately , she gives the sector a bad name as honest players get lumped in
