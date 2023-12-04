andresr

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

Lazard is a highly regarded business that should be able to grow at a healthy level through MD recruits and deep expertise. Its reputation as an elite boutique should ensure it continues to recruit leading dealmakers, contributing to a positive cycle of revenue growth.

The current bear market means near-term advisory and AM revenue may continue to decline, with no offsetting opportunities. The business is highly cyclical, with further scope for downside.

Although margins have been historically strong, other boutique banks are growing at a greater rate than Lazard. The company’s selective nature has likely worked against it when considering it as an investment opportunity.

Lazard’s financial performance has been poor recently, with limited scope for immediate upside. We suggest investors remain patient and await clear signs of a market recovery.

Company description

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) is a financial advisory and asset management company that operates globally.

The company has two segments:

Financial Advisory segment offers traditional investment banking services such as mergers and acquisitions, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and strategic advisory

Asset Management segment offers investment and wealth management services to various clients, including public funds, corporations, and private clients.

Share price

Lazard's share price has traded sideways in the last decade, with some gains but always ending up with a proportionate decline. This is a reflection of the company's soft performance relative to other boutique investment banks.

Financial analysis

Lazard Financials (Tikr Terminal)

Presented above is Lazard's financial performance for the last decade. The company has seen soft revenue growth with noticeable volatility in net income.

Lazard is a highly regarded investment bank on the Street, one of the closest firms to the traditional bulge bracket. This allows the firm to partake in rare but lucrative $bn deals and earn substantial fees for its work. In conjunction with this, the business is also a leading Asset Manager, with over $200BN in AUM and a long track record of quality service.

Lazard Services (Lazard)

Revenue

Lazard's revenue has grown at a CAGR of 4%, with only 2 periods of revenue growth over 10%. The business has seen a soft decade despite its peers growing at a rapid rate, suggesting the business has been losing ground.

Lazard's revenue is broadly split 60/40 between Investment banking activities and AM, which Lazard describes as "diversified". We disagree with this view as the purpose of diversification is to reduce risk, which is not the case for Lazard. We are currently experiencing a bear market, with the market trading broadly flat since 2022. During a bear market, both IB and AM revenues decline (we will explore why later), leaving the business exposed to a decline in both revenue streams. This is what we have seen, with revenues down 13% in FY22. Raymond James (RJF), a diversified IB, experienced a slight increase in revenue during FY22. This was because the business has banking operations, resulting in interest income offsetting the decline in advisory revenue. This is an example of valuable diversification.

Lazard revenue stream (Lazard)

With the majority of its revenue coming from IB activities, it is worth diving deeper into the industry. M&A activity peaked in FY21, driven by a decade of relaxed monetary policy and a period of pent-up transaction demand due to the lockdowns in FY21. Lazard did a good job of exploiting this, experiencing a 26% increase in this revenue stream. The value goes beyond this, however, as many of the bulge bracket were unable to service all of their clients, resulting in many new wins for the likes of Lazard, which should continue in the coming years.

Lazard Advisory facts (Lazard)

The current market is far softer, primarily because of the current macro conditions and specifically the increase in interest rates. The fear of a recession makes buyers hesitant, mainly because valuations generally fall during such conditions. The biggest factor though is interest rates, as they increase the cost of capital. This means two things, the future discounted cash flows of a business become less valuable, and the financing of transactions becomes far more difficult. These issues lead to a growing valuation gap, making agreeing on a deal far more difficult and a reduction in deal volume. For this reason, our view is that the advisory market will continue to remain soft until macro conditions improve. The question thus becomes, when will this be? With inflation remaining stubborn, it looks prudent to assume rates will not decline for at least another 6-12 months, potentially longer. This suggests Lazard will experience another year of declining revenue.

We are bullish on the fundamentals of Lazard's IB, however. As we mentioned previously, the company is highly regarded, which is key in a business like this, as credentials and MD contacts drive business. Looking at the current IB scorecard (Dealogic), Lazard had developed a strong position early, ranking 8th transaction value, but has subsequently fallen out of the top 10. Regardless, it is performing reasonably well, although we do consider it a top 10 firm over the course of a year.

Global M&A advisory (Dealogic)

Lazard has managed to achieve this due to its deep expertise, with a diversified range of industry verticals. This increases their ability to win work, which is far more difficult during current conditions.

Industry vertical (Lazard)

Further, the business has been continually making senior hires, which is critical to driving growth as it is similar to acquiring a business for a non-FS business.

MD growth (Lazard)

Moving onto the AM segment of the business, Lazard's strategy is active management, primarily for institutional investors. This is the preferred investor as they take a longer-term view, reducing the amount of redemption.

Asset Management overview (Lazard)

With a large portion of investments in equities, AUM is inevitably being impacted by the current bear market. Furthermore, PE valuations are increasingly being marked-to-market down, moving closer to equities in their decline. This is problematic for Lazard as AM fees are tied to AUM and performance, which means a double decline. As the following graph illustrates, AUM has noticeably declined in FY22, contributing to a sharp decline in revenue and earnings from this segment.

AUM / Revenue - AM segment (Lazard)

Once again, however, we are long-term bullish on Lazard. The company has been managing money for an extended period, with 40+ >$1BN strategies and operations in 19 countries. Clients know they can rely on the business long-term. Thus, this is more of a reflection of a cyclical downturn, which is always going to occur.

Overall, we fundamentally like Lazard's two segments but the current performance is not at the level required, due to the cyclical nature of the industry. The biggest issue we see is that the company does not have any material countercyclical operation which could help offset these periods.

Margin

Lazard's margins have been highly volatile during the historical period. There were signs of a gradual increase as OPM peaked at 24% but this has subsequently declined to 4.1%.

Compensation and CoSP have increased at a significantly higher rate than revenue in the YTD period, contributing to a decline in profitability during the period. The opposite had been true for most of the decade, which is a hallmark of an attractive IB for investors. This said, profits per employee have been flat for the last decade in absolute terms, suggesting an inability to generate increasing revenue per person or a generous compensation policy.

Quarterly results

Quarterly data (Lazard)

Quarterly data suggest market conditions have gradually declined throughout FT23, with no clear end in sight. The decline in advisory revenue during Q1-23 was substantial, and even though we Lazard has bounced back since then, it remains below its FY22 levels. AUM appears to have stabilized, attributable to softening market volatility in recent quarters.

Dealogic data shows conditions have declined further in Q3-23, which implies another period of decline. If prior years is considered a reasonable indicator, more pain is ahead leading into the new year.

Global M&A (Dealogic)

Balance sheet

Lazard's balance sheet is quite uneventful, with no material debt repayments due in the coming years. The company's credit rating remains sound and the outlook is stable.

Debt maturity (Lazard)

The real value for shareholders is the strength of shareholder distributions across the last decade. Lazard has paid large dividends alongside buying back shares. A large part of the buybacks is to offset dilution, which reduces the net impact, but nevertheless is rewarding for shareholders.

Shareholder distributions (Lazard)

As the following shows, Lazard has been the most aggressive of its peers when it comes to reducing shares outstanding.

Outlook

Wall Street's consensus view on Lazard's FY23 is a top-line revenue decline of (15.5)%, following by growth of +16.4% in FY24F. Given the nature of the industry, the figures are unlikely to be reliable, however, can provide some useful guidance given analysts speak to Management and a reasonable view on pipeline. Growth of 16.4% implies further weakness in FY24, which we concur with given how rates have developed and the current level of inflation.

Peer comparison

Investment banking peers (TIkr Terminal)

Presented above is a comparison of Lazard to a cohort of leading investment banks.

As the following illustrates, all businesses have experienced a noticeable decline from their 5Y average, owing to the negative impact of cyclicality. This said, Lazard has been by far the most negatively impacted, having previously been an above-average performer. This is a reflection of poor execution.

Realistically, the company can revert to its historical level, although this will only occur once market conditions improve. At present, the stock will continue to underperform dramatically.

The issue the company has faced is growth, which is far inferior to the market. As we mentioned previously, Lazard has been unable to exploit the growing advisory work globally, falling behind its peers.

Valuation

Lazard valuation (Seeking Alpha)

Valuations within the industry are currently a mess, owing to significant near-term fluctuations in financial performance. Investors are clearly perceiving this to be near-term issues, and thus price is not responding proportionately to earnings.

We do not think investors should be looking at valuation when assessing Lazard. It has a new CEO and has executed poorly in recent years, particularly in recent quarters. Investors must consider the new direction of the company and if long-term value can be generated.

Final thoughts

Lazard's true value comes with its brand. It is highly regarded on the Street, which is reflected in the number of large-cap deals it does. The business is consistently punching above its weight. The issue we find with the business is that it has been unable to achieve growth in line with its peers, despite this fact. Further, the impacts of the current bear market is expected to continue into FY24 with deals volume remaining muted, making it difficult to achieve any alpha in the coming 12 months.

Given the declining financial performance and limited outlook, we rate the stock a hold.