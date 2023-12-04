Torsten Asmus

Thesis

The Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:TMF) is an exchange traded fund. The vehicle focuses on long dated rates, and falls in the leveraged products category:

The Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull & Bear 3X Shares seek daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the performance of the ICE U.S. Treasury 20+ Year Bond Index. There is no guarantee the fund will achieve its stated investment objectives.

The ICE U.S. Treasury 20+ Year Bond Index is referenced by the popular ETF iShares 20 Plus Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) which we covered here. TMF represents a leveraged take on TLT, with all the necessary risk/reward disclosures which are presented to retail investors in a dedicated section below.

The best way to utilize TMF for a retail investor, in our view, is as an efficient capital allocation tool. What do we mean by that you ask. Well if you want to buy bonds via TLT and you purchase 100 shares, you will need to shell out $9,284 at the current price for TLT. That means that roughly $10k in capital will be allocated to TLT, and not put into other investments. For an investor with a very defined view on rates, TMF allows for a better capital allocation, with only roughly $9,284/3 needed, or roughly $3,094 of capital for a similar return profile. Over longer periods of time the return provided by TMF will not be exactly 3x the one exhibited by TLT, but in a close range.

The utilization of leverage to boost returns can be dangerous, and outside a higher volatility profile, an investor can experience significant drawdowns as well. TMF utilized as a capital allocation tool is a more appropriate usage in our view for a retail investor.

Disclosures on leveraged ETFs

Leveraged funds like TMF which promise 3x returns for the daily performance, are very volatile products that usually achieve their objectives only daily. Please note the following from FINRA:

Most leveraged and inverse ETFs reset each day, which means they are designed to achieve their stated objective on a daily basis. With the effects of compounding, over longer timeframes the results can differ significantly from their objective. Please see Regulatory Notice 09-31 and the SEC/FINRA Investor Alert for illustrations of how these discrepancies can occur. Because they reset each day, leveraged and inverse ETFs typically are inappropriate as an intermediate or long-term investment. They may be appropriate, however, if recommended as part of a sophisticated trading or hedging strategy that will be closely monitored by a financial professional. However, a registered representative must carefully address the question of how to engage in these strategies in a manner consistent with the suitability rule.

TMF falls in this category, and thus should be treated with the same due care. There is also the concept of beta slippage an investor needs to be aware of:

Beta slippage is a multi-day tracking inefficiency found in leveraged funds. Leveraged funds must rebalance over a predetermined time frame. For example a daily leveraged fund rebalances at the market close each day. This means the price movements are calculated on a percentage basis for that day and that day only. Due to rebalancing, the daily leveraged fund does not track true to its underlying index over a multi-day period. This structural tracking inefficiency caused by the leveraged funds need to rebalance is defined as beta slippage

The above translates into investors needing to be aware that leveraged funds do not exactly track an index by their leverage factor due to the 'beta slippage'. Therefore if TLT is up +10% during a certain period, TMF will not be up exactly +30%, but in a 25% to 30% range, depending on the measurement period.

What does TMF actually do?

TMF gives investors a 3x take on TLT:

The eye watering rally in bonds in the past month provides for a nice visual representation of the TMF return when compared to TLT. During the respective period the leveraged fund has achieved a price return close to the 3x provided by TLT.

However, leverage works both ways, with TMF having posted a magnified negative total return in 2023 when compared to the unleveraged TLT:

Due to the daily rebalancing issues highlighted in the 'Disclosures on Leveraged ETFs' section above, TMF has a much more pronounced negative performance in 2023 when compared to the simple 3x TLT arithmetic.

Capital allocation tool versus speculative play

Leveraged ETFs are inherently risky, and we are of the opinion retail investors should shy away from them as speculative tools. In a classic 60/40 portfolio allocation, treasuries usually make up 20% of a portfolio, with the rest of the fixed income sleeve taken up by investment grade and high yield credits. A retail investor who owns let us say 10% of their portfolio in TLT can choose to synthetically buy the other 10% via a 3.3% position in TMF, and utilize the rest of the capital for a larger allocation to another sleeve.

We are not proponents of the introduction of true leverage via TMF. For example, in the above utilized portfolio allocation, buying 10% in TLT and 10% in TMF would in effect bring the overall portfolio exposure to long bonds to 40%, or more than 2x the intended figure. Indeed if TLT rises the leveraged allocation would outperform, but the portfolio volatility and drawdown profile would also be increased.

Our view on long rates

In our TLT article (link provided above) we were quite explicit on our view on long rates:

Expect the 5.32% level in 20-year rates to be this cycle's top, with long rates moving lower towards 4% going forward as the economy deteriorates and the market starts pricing in more rate cuts. After the 2006-2007 cycle, we can see how long rates settled around 4%, even with Fed Funds collapsing.

Since we wrote our initial article, 20-year rates have moved down to the 4.59% level:

20-year yields

Do not expect a linear path down to 4% for long rates. We are going to have a very bumpy ride with increased volatility to get there.

Conclusion

TMF is a leveraged exchange traded fund. The vehicle is a play on long rates, with the fund seeking daily investment results of 300% of the performance of the ICE U.S. Treasury 20+ Year Bond Index. The best known unleveraged take on the respective ICE index is the TLT fund. Given daily rebalancing issues and beta slippage, a retail investor should not expect a performance over a longer period that exactly matches 3x the TLT performance.

We are of the opinion that the best utilization for TMF is as a capital efficiency tool rather than a pure speculative play on long rates. Investors with limited capital can obtain a larger participation in long rates via TMF when compared to TLT over a defined period of time. Our view is that long rates will move to 4% in the next 12 months, albeit in a very volatile fashion. With 20-year rates now at 4.59%, that will translate into a +10.2% gain in TLT, and a +30.6% theoretical gain in TMF. Given beta slippage and daily rebalancing factors the true expectations for TMF are closer to 25%.

We are a buyer for TLT here and a buyer for TMF as well, but as a capital allocation tool rather than a speculative portfolio play. As a leveraged fund TMF needs to have a very defined holding horizon in mind, and for us that is 12 months.