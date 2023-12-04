Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
TMF: A Useful Capital Allocation Tool For Long Bonds

Binary Tree Analytics
Summary

  • TMF is a leveraged ETF seeking 300% of the daily performance of the ICE U.S. Treasury 20+ Year Bond Index, providing investors with amplified exposure to long-term rates.
  • TMF can be used as an efficient capital allocation tool, allowing investors to gain exposure to long rates with a smaller initial investment compared to TLT.
  • Caution is advised when using TMF due to daily rebalancing and beta slippage, which may cause its performance to deviate from precisely 3 times the performance of TLT over extended.
  • Rather than using TMF for speculation, it's suggested to incorporate it as part of a strategic capital allocation plan within a portfolio.
  • The analysis anticipates a decline in long rates toward 4% over the next year, but highlights the potential for significant volatility along the way.

Thesis

The Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:TMF) is an exchange traded fund. The vehicle focuses on long dated rates, and falls in the leveraged products category:

The Direxion Daily 20+ Year Treasury Bull & Bear

Binary Tree Analytics
With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in TMF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

