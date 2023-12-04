chapin31

Thesis

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) has joined a list of restaurant and foodservice brands that have rewarded shareholders handsomely. With many people looking for the next Domino's (DPZ), Chipotle (CMG), or Starbucks (SBUX), Texas Roadhouse is on the radar of numerous investors. And Texas Roadhouse definitely has what it takes to replicate such a success.

They have built a strong brand, generated strong cash flows, and have years of growth ahead of them. But I think the total return over the next 5 years is likely to be in the low double digits annually, but with a good chance of beating the S&P 500.

Company Overview

Texas Roadhouse is a casual dining steakhouse restaurant chain. The atmosphere is Texas Western style and they focus heavily on being a service leader and providing customers with good value for the price they pay. The experience and quality of the food help them to differentiate themselves from the competition and is one of their competitive advantages.

They operate under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's, and Jaggers brands. And the plan for FY24 is to open 30 new Texas Roadhouse Steakhouses, 33 Bubba's, and 3 Jaggers, as well as a minimum of 9 domestic and international franchise openings. The majority of locations are company-owned, and only about 100 of the more than 720 locations are franchised.

Data by YCharts

Texas Roadhouse's profit margin has been stable over the past 10 years, with the exception of the challenging COVID-19 situation. FCF per share, on the other hand, grew strongly over the same period, as did diluted EPS, as we will see later. So I think it is safe to say that Texas Roadhouse's expansion over the last few years has been successful. They have increased sales, locations, and free cash flow while maintaining the same profit margin.

Texas Roadhouse's exceptional service sets it apart from many other West Texas restaurants and gives it pricing power, allowing it to pass on increased labor costs and inflation through higher menu prices. 2023 was quite a challenging year for TXRH shareholders as recession fears put some pressure on the stock price. Sometimes I feel that people forget that recessions happen every 5 to 7 years and that they are part of the game and often present fantastic opportunities. So I think anyone who is interested in a well-managed, high-quality company like Texas Roadhouse should be excited when the stock is on sale and not panic sell like most people do.

Texas Roadhouse's long-term plan is to add 20 to 30 restaurants per year while continuing to grow existing locations. International expansion is proceeding slowly but could also drive sales in the future. However, Taco Bell, for example, has had a much more difficult time in Europe than in the U.S. So just because a restaurant chain works in the U.S. does not mean it will work abroad.

Texas Roadhouse Balance Sheet

TXRH has $69 million in cash and no long-term debt. The reduction in long-term debt over the past year has dramatically improved the balance sheet. No high interest payments in the current market environment and positive free cash flow give TXRH great flexibility and reduce the downside.

In the Q3 earnings call, management stated that they would use excess cash to repurchase shares to reward shareholders.

Data by YCharts

The steady reduction of shares outstanding combined with a growing dividend, which has a 5-year growth rate of 17.06%, shows their willingness to return cash to shareholders.

Capital Allocation of TXRH

Data by YCharts

Except for the temporary dip during COVID-19, Texas Roadhouse has a high and growing ROIC, now at its current peak of 26.90%. Because they have no long-term debt and therefore a lower cost of capital, their ROIC-WACC is also very favorable. I estimate their WACC to be between 7% and 9%, which gives them a spread of 17.9% to 19.9%, which is a very strong number. They are clearly creating a lot of value with their investments. But historically their ROIC has been a little bit lower, so we will have to see if they can keep that number up. But even if they get back to 15% ROIC, that will still be very strong.

Since many people argue that the long-term return on capital is what you can expect as a shareholder, anything between 15% and 26.90% over a 10-year period would be considered exceptionally good for shareholders.

Reverse DCF

Author

To get a feel for what is priced into a stock, I like to do a reverse DCF and in this case, I used the TTM diluted EPS of $4.35, which gives me the result that the stock needs to grow diluted EPS by 18% over the next 10 years to get a 15% annual return. The CAGR over the last 10 years was "only" 14.84%, so the stock is probably a bit overvalued if you are looking for a 15% return. But I used the 15% hurdle rate because it acts as a kind of margin of safety, so if you are okay with getting a lower return than that, the stock could be attractively priced.

Texas Roadhouse Valuation

Data by YCharts

During the COVID-19 years, the EV / EBIT multiple skyrocketed as earnings were hit hard by the shutdowns and measures. But otherwise, the current 22x multiple is historically in the normal range. So I do not see a lot of upside in terms of multiple expansion, and therefore the total return to shareholders is likely to depend on the development of earnings per share and the growing dividend.

If we assume that EPS growth will slow a bit and that a range of 11% to 13% over the next 5 years could be realistic, and if we add in the 1.92% dividend yield, total returns over that period could be in the range of 13% to 15% annually. However, the growth rate could be even higher depending on the size of the share buyback program, which would have a relatively large impact on the diluted EPS growth rate. However, depending on developments and if we enter a prolonged recession, EPS could be lower than expected for a short period of time.

Conclusion

If Texas Roadhouse were trading at a lower multiple right now, I would say that would be a strong buying opportunity. And since multiple expansion is a big part of the returns over a 5-year period, I would wait to build a new position until the EV/EBIT multiple is closer to 15x, which I think would be a very attractive entry point for such a high-quality company.

So the relatively high multiple is what bothers me in an otherwise very exciting company. I always look for companies that buy back shares, grow earnings, and have multiple expansion opportunities, and Texas Roadhouse unfortunately has only two out of three of these.