Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Hafnia: Recent Price Action Does Not Reflect The Fundamentals

Dec. 04, 2023 10:54 PM ETHafnia Limited (HAFNF)
GoldStreetBets Research profile picture
GoldStreetBets Research
731 Followers

Summary

  • Hafnia, the operator of the world's largest fleet of products and chemical tankers, reported relatively soft Q3 results.
  • The fundamentals of the tanker market remain strong.
  • The current price action does not reflect the fundamentals.
  • The valuation is inexpensive assuming that current earnings can be maintained for a few years.

Majestic black swan swimming on Lake Rotoiti

KMahelona/iStock via Getty Images

Hafnia (OTCQX:HAFNF), the operator of the world's largest fleet of products and chemical tankers, has reported relatively soft results for Q3. The stock is down 13% from its highs. Although this is a very modest sell-off, and the stock is

This article was written by

GoldStreetBets Research profile picture
GoldStreetBets Research
731 Followers
Ex-quant, now investing privately within a value investing framework."I constantly see people rise in life who are not the smartest, sometimes not even the most diligent, but they are learning machines. They go to bed every night a little wiser than they were when they got up and boy does that help, particularly when you have a long run ahead of you." Charlie Munger

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HAFNI.OL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About HAFNF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HAFNF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HAFNF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.