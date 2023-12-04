Despite Its Recent Correction, DBO Is Not Attractive

zhengzaishuru

The price of crude oil has incurred a 23% correction since it peaked in September. During this period, the Invesco DB Oil Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:DBO) has declined 18%. As the price of oil has fallen close to its strong technical support of $70, which has remained firm in three instances in the last two years, many investors will be tempted to purchase DBO for a quick short-term profit. Indeed, DBO has a good chance of bouncing in the near term thanks to the technical support, which is likely to attract many traders and speculators. On the other hand, the oil ETF has not become attractive from a mid-term and long-term perspective.

Overview of the oil market

The price of oil rallied to a 13-year high last year, shortly after the invasion of Russia in Ukraine and the resultant sanctions of the U.S. and European Union on Russia. As Russia produces approximately 10% of global oil output, the sanctions greatly tightened the global oil market. Therefore, it is only natural that the price of oil skyrocketed last year. DBO greatly benefited from the Ukrainian crisis, as it rallied 50% between the beginning of 2022 and June 2022, when it peaked.

However, after the initial shock from the sanctions, Russia found some ways to circumvent the sanctions. More precisely, it has significantly increased its sales of crude oil to China, India, and a few other Asian countries and thus its production has stabilized around 10.6 million barrels per day. As a result, the tailwind from the Ukrainian crisis has abated.

Since it peaked in early 2022, the price of oil has deflated. It has decreased towards $70 in three instances but this level has held firm, primarily thanks to the several production cuts that OPEC and Russia have implemented. The cartel has done its best to ensure that the price of oil will not fall below $70. However, this strategy seems to have approached its limits. Every time OPEC and Russia reduce their production they provide a boost to the price of oil but they lose market share to the U.S. and Canada at the same time. To be sure, the U.S. has grown its output from 11.9 million barrels per day in 2022 to 12.9 million barrels per day this year. It is also expected by the Energy Information Administration [EIA] to grow its output to 13.15 million barrels per day next year. This estimate is likely to increase if the cartel announces new production cuts.

The problem of OPEC was evident in its latest meeting, last week. Saudi Arabia, the largest oil producer and the leader of the cartel, tried to convince the other members to reduce their production significantly but the other members proved reluctant to follow this strategy. Consequently, the price of oil pared its early gains and fell further after the conclusion of the meeting. Overall, the strategy of OPEC to reduce its output seems to have exhausted its potential. Even if OPEC announces a new round of production cuts, investors should be aware that this strategy is positive for OPEC in the short run but negative in the long run, as the cartel loses market share to non-OPEC countries, primarily the U.S. and Canada.

The EIA expects global oil production to increase by 1.0 million barrels per day in 2024, to an all-time high of 102.55 barrels per day. Global oil consumption is expected to climb from 101.0 million barrels per day in 2023 to 102.4 million barrels per day. If these estimates prove correct, then there seems to be limited upside for the price of oil next year.

Even worse, there is downside risk to the estimate of global oil consumption, as the entire world is in the process of transitioning from oil products to renewable energy sources. This transition has greatly accelerated since early last year, as the Ukrainian crisis caused a fierce global energy crisis. The surge of the prices of oil and natural gas to 13-year highs caused numerous households to be unable to pay for their energy bills. As a result, the vast majority of countries are investing in green energy projects at full throttle, in order to avoid a similar crisis in the future.

According to a report from the International Energy Agency [IEA], global investment in the energy sector is poised to grow 8% this year, from $2.6 trillion in 2022 to $2.8 trillion. The increase is driven by strong growth in green energy projects. The investment in clean energy projects is expected to exceed $1.7 trillion this year. This amount is 50% higher than the amount in 2018 and exceeds the investment in fossil fuel projects by approximately 70%. Overall, the accelerated shift of the entire world from oil products to clean energy projects is a major threat to OPEC and the price of oil. Of course, it will take 2-4 years for all the clean energy projects to come online but the price of oil may discount the impact of these projects sooner than expected.

The cost of DBO

Due to the surge of inflation, the Fed has raised interest rates at an unprecedented pace since early last year, to a 16-year high. As a result, investors are now able to identify attractive yields in several bonds and stocks. For instance, the 2-year U.S. treasury yield is standing at 4.6%, the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF) is offering a 6.9% dividend yield and the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF (XLRE) is offering a dividend yield of 3.5%. In an environment of elevated inflation and high interest rates, investors need to earn a significant yield in order to protect the real value of their portfolios from eroding.

On the contrary, as always, DBO does not offer any income stream to investors. Instead, it has an annual expense ratio of 0.75%. Even worse, the oil market has shifted from backwardation to contango lately. A contango structure means that distant futures of oil are more expensive than prompt futures. As a result, DBO has to pay this difference every month. While the spread of the contango structure is thin right now, it may expand in the upcoming months, especially if oil supply grows faster than oil demand. This is an additional risk factor for the holders of DBO.

Many investors tend to underestimate the effect of the annual dividends of stocks or the annual cost of ETFs. However, these amounts tend to accumulate and compound over the long term and hence they should not be undermined.

Vast underperformance

DBO has pronouncedly underperformed the S&P 500 over the last decade. During this period, the ETF has declined 45% whereas the S&P 500 has rallied 154%. Even worse, the return of the S&P 500 does not include the dividends offered throughout the last decade. Even during the last 12 months, DBO has significantly underperformed the benchmark of the stock market (-4% vs. +13%).

The underperformance of DBO clearly reflects the high cyclicality of the price of oil and the aforementioned costs of holding the ETF (vs. the dividends of the S&P 500). Of course, if the price of oil bounces in the short run, DBO will temporarily outperform the stock market. However, it has proved essentially impossible to time the market. Moreover, the longer one holds DBO the more likely one will underperform the S&P 500.

Final thoughts

As the price of oil is approaching the technical support of $70, it is only natural to be tempted to purchase DBO in order to benefit from a potential rebound of the oil price. However, investors should be aware of the material risks of DBO. Given the accelerated transition of most countries from oil products to green energy sources, the costs of DBO, and its pronounced underperformance over the long run, conservative investors should avoid the ETF.