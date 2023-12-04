Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Essex Property Trust: Still Has Potential

Dec. 04, 2023 11:15 PM ETEssex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS)
Deep Value Explorer profile picture
Deep Value Explorer
872 Followers

Summary

  • Residential REIT Essex Property Trust has a significant exposure to the California market, which can be beneficial due to job opportunities and limited new supply.
  • Q3 results show a slight decrease in financial occupancy, but overall revenue growth is in line with guidance for 2023.
  • ESS has a strong balance sheet, a history of increasing dividends, and a relatively low valuation compared to historical averages.
  • I present my analysis, which leads me to a buy rating.

Drone Shot Along Skyline Ranch Road in Santa Clarita, California

halbergman/E+ via Getty Images

Today I want to take a look at a residential REIT Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS). The last time I covered the stock was at the end of July using their Q2 2023 results. I

This article was written by

Deep Value Explorer profile picture
Deep Value Explorer
872 Followers
Hey everyone and welcome to the Deep Value Explorer page! I am a business student with a passion for REIT. I've been interested in the topic for about 2 years and I would like to share my insights and findings with you here. With that, follow to find undervalued gems!Disclaimer - I am not a financial advisor and the information on my page is solely for illustrative purposes. Always do your own research before investing.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ESS

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FFO (FWD)
PE
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on ESS

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ESS
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.