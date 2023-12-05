Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Digital World Acquisition: Why Trading It In 2024 May Make Sense

Bernard Zambonin
Summary

  • Digital World Acquisition Corp. is a special-purpose acquisition company merging with Trump Media & Technology Group.
  • TMTG aims to prioritize free speech through Truth Social and TMTG+ but raises questions about its success in the competitive social media industry.
  • DWAC's objective is to raise capital and merge with TMTG. However, delays occurred, leading to DWAC's announcement in October 2023 that it would return approximately $1 billion to investors.
  • Despite challenges, DWAC's short- to medium-term performance appears tied to Donald Trump's political moves in 2024, making it a key catalyst.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWAC) is a publicly traded special-purpose acquisition company in a merger agreement with Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG). The stock gained attention after experiencing an 800% surge in share

Co-producer of The Street's financial channels. Researcher and operations manager at DM Martins Research. Associated with the existing author DM Martins Research. Delivering insightful analysis primarily on foreign equities, with a focus on emerging markets, to empower informed investment decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

