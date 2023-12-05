Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
ON Semiconductor: Buy This Deep Correction

Dec. 05, 2023
Summary

  • With great growth premiums, comes great market expectations, with ON's underwhelming FQ4'23 guidance directly triggering a -25% plunge at its worst.
  • However, the deceleration in EV sales is to be expected, attributed to the elevated borrowing costs and the uncertain macroeconomic outlook.
  • Things may lift soon, with the Fed unlikely to further hike rates and a pivot potentially occurring by Q1'24, consequently triggering the recovery of new auto sales by H2'24.
  • Combined with ON's growing exposure to the EV, solar/ energy storage and industrial markets across different OEMs, we believe that its prospects remain excellent through the next decade of electrification.
  • Its valuations may also be corrected nearer to its historical averages of 17x once the market sentiments surrounding EVs normalize, implying an improved upside potential.

We previously covered ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) in September 2023, discussing why it deserved the premium growth valuations, as the ongoing electrification trend contributed to its growing backlog and lead time.

However, we had also cautioned investors that with great

I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Comments (2)

Still pretty expensive, Considering that just in the beginning of the year it was selling in the low 60-s.
Thanks!
