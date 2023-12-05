Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Forum Energy Technologies: Recent Acquisition Can Change Its Trajectory Despite The Challenges

Badsha Chowdhury profile picture
Badsha Chowdhury
1.22K Followers

Summary

  • Forum Energy's order booking accelerated in Q3, particularly in coiled tubing.
  • Demand for products and services from pressure pumpers was low in Q3, but cash flows are expected to improve in the coming quarters.
  • The acquisition of Variperm is expected to increase FET's scale and profitability and strengthen its artificial lift product portfolio.

Oil worker in orange uniform and helmet on of background the pump jack and blue sky.

anatoliy_gleb

FET Will Keep It Steady

I have been discussing Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) in the past, and you can read the latest article here. But the company's order booking accelerated in Q3. In the international market, it recovered, particularly in

This article was written by

Badsha Chowdhury profile picture
Badsha Chowdhury
1.22K Followers
I have more than 14 years of experience in analyzing and writing on stocks. I write on both long and short sides in an unbiased manner. I have been covering the energy sectors for the past 7 years, with the primary focus on the oilfield equipment services sector. I also cover the Industrial Supply industry. I occasionally co-author with Seeking Alpha contributor Thomas Prescott.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

Timothy Stabosz profile picture
Timothy Stabosz
Today, 2:07 AM
Comments (4.14K)
One truly wonders, with the balance sheet so much improved, from the conversion of debt to stock at $30, months back, and the leverage multiple being ratcheted down even further, as a result of the pending acquisition, what exactly it would take to cause you to get off the fence and call the stock a buy.

I’m buying here in the extreme low $20s.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About FET

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FET

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FET
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.