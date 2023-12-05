Justin Sullivan

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) is a global leader in the wireless industry, specializing in 3G, 4G, and 5G connectivity. I believe that Huawei's recent breakthrough with the 7-nanometer processor and Apple's (AAPL) ongoing development of their own 5G modem could present a significant risk for Qualcomm. Therefore, I am initiating coverage with a 'Sell' rating and assigning a fair value of $120 per share.

China's Technology Breakthrough in Processor

Huawei's latest smartphone, the Mate 60 Pro, utilizes an advanced 7-nanometer processor called Kirin 9000s, developed by Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. (SMIC), and it does not incorporate any Qualcomm components. Both SMIC and Huawei faced sanctions by the US in 2019. Despite these sanctions, Huawei and SMIC have made significant progress in 7-nanometer processor technology.

During Q4 FY23 earnings call, Qualcomm's management has indicated that Huawei is expected to make only a small contribution to their future revenue. Furthermore, Qualcomm does not have any projections for selling their 4G chips.

While I don't believe Huawei itself poses a material risk for Qualcomm, I am concerned that if China makes significant progress in developing their 7-nanometer chips, other local smartphone manufacturers might adopt these domestically produced chips in the future. In such a scenario, Qualcomm could face a substantial challenge, especially considering that China, including Hong Kong, contributes more than 62% to Qualcomm's group revenue.

Apple's new iPhone 15 Pro is equipped with the industry's first 3-nanometer chip, the A17 Pro Processor. While I recognize that China currently lags behind in smartphone chip manufacturing, the country is investing significant resources and capital into the chip foundry and manufacturing industry. Any potential technological breakthrough in China could create a significant problem for Qualcomm in the future.

Agreement with Apple for Chip Supply

On September 11, 2023, Qualcomm announced that they have extended the agreement with Apple to supply Snapdragon 5G Modem-RF Systems for smartphone launches in 2024, 2025, and 2026.

Apple has been working on their own 5G modem technology for years, but unfortunately, they haven't figured out the optimal way to overcome Qualcomm's 5G patents. To replace Qualcomm's 5G modem, Apple needs to design a chip that can deliver similar or even better performance. The recent agreement between Apple and Qualcomm indicates that Apple's own 5G projects have been delayed. For context, Apple has had a contentious relationship with Qualcomm; in 2019, Apple sued Qualcomm for $1 billion. Therefore, the development of Apple's own 5G modem or a 6G modem in the future is inevitable, and it's just a matter of when.

As reported in the media, Apple represents more than 22% of Qualcomm's total revenue. The current contract renewal appears to be temporary, and in my view, Qualcomm is likely to lose its largest customer sooner or later. When that happens, it will be a significant financial blow for Qualcomm.

Financial Result and Outlook

During Q4 FY23, Qualcomm experienced a 24% decline in revenue and a 35% decline in non-GAAP EPS year over year. Nevertheless, their balance sheet remains robust, boasting $11.3 billion in cash and marketable securities. Thanks to their cost management initiatives, their free cash flow surged from $6.8 billion in FY22 to $9.9 billion in FY23. It was a solid quarter, slightly exceeding their own guidance.

They executed an excellent job managing their operating costs. In FY23, they initially guided for a 5% cost reduction and ultimately delivered an impressive 7% year-over-year reduction.

Qualcomm Quarterly Results

In terms of guidance, Qualcomm notes early demand stabilization for global 3G, 4G, and 5G handsets. They estimate that calendar year handsets will experience a mid-to-high single-digit year-over-year decline in 2023. For the first fiscal quarter of '24, they project revenues between $9.1 billion and $9.9 billion, with non-GAAP EPS ranging from $2.25 to $2.45.

Their guidance assumes a benefit from the normalization of Android channel inventory and high demand for their newly announced Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 mobile platform. I anticipate that the global smartphone market might start its recovery in 2024. Elevated inventory among distributors caused a two-year decline in 2022 and 2023. IDC predicts a 3.5% year-over-year decline in worldwide smartphone shipments in 2023 to 1.16 billion units. As inflation begins to fall, smartphone replacement demands may resurface. Additionally, 5G adoption serves as a catalyst for smartphone upgrades and new purchases. IDC forecasts that the market recovery will continue in 2024 with a growth rate of 3.8%. I find this forecast quite reasonable.

IDC

Over the past five years, Qualcomm's revenue has experienced fluctuations due to changes in smartphone demand. Despite this, they remain a highly profitable business, maintaining over 20% operating margins and almost 28% free cash flow margin. Qualcomm allocates most of its cash to dividend payouts, share repurchases, and some tuck-in acquisitions. The company's capital allocation policy is stable and consistent. With a very strong balance sheet, their net debt leverage is below 0.5x. Overall, the financial results are solid.

Qualcomm 10Ks

Valuations

In the valuation model, I assume a moderate recovery in FY24 with 4% organic revenue growth and 0.4% acquisition growth. The model factors in a 5% normalized revenue growth rate, reflecting the average growth rate before the pandemic. While IDC estimates the global smartphone's five-year compound annual growth rate to be only 1.4%, I anticipate Qualcomm to potentially outpace the market due to their pricing power and penetration growth.

Considering Qualcomm's efforts in operating expense reduction, I expect margin improvement in the coming years. Additionally, the company should benefit from operating leverage resulting from their top-line growth. As per my calculation, they are able to expand their margin by 50bps annually.

Qualcomm DCF - Author's Calculation

The model employs a 10% discount rate, 4% terminal growth rate, and a 14% tax rate. Based on my estimate, the fair value is calculated to be $120 per share.

Other Key Risks

ARM lawsuit: In 2022, Arm (ARM) filed a complaint against Qualcomm, alleging that Qualcomm's acquisition of Nuvia breached Nuvia's Architecture License Agreement with ARM. The trial is scheduled to begin on September 23, 2024. The outcome is unknown at this moment.

High Inventory: Qualcomm's inventory level rose to over $6.3 billion from FY22 due to the surging demands caused by the pandemic. These elevated inventory levels led to an increase in their working capital. Prior to FY19, they only spent low-teens of revenue on working capital, and currently, they have to spend more than 20% of revenue.

Verdict

As a long-term investor, I am uncomfortable owning a company with significant potential risks. I believe challenges from China and Apple could pose considerable threats to Qualcomm in the coming years. Therefore, I am initiating Qualcomm with a 'Sell' rating and a fair value of $120 per share.