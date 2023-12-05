Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Qualcomm: China's Chip Breakthrough And Apple Pose Huge Potential Risks

Lighting Rock Research
Summary

  • QCOM faces a significant risk from Huawei's breakthrough in 7-nanometer processor technology, which could lead to other Chinese smartphone manufacturers adopting domestically produced chips.
  • Apple's ongoing development of its own 5G modem poses a threat to Qualcomm, as the recent agreement between Apple and Qualcomm indicates that Apple's own 5G projects have been delayed.
  • Despite solid financial results and a strong balance sheet, the Company's potential risks from China and Apple warrant a 'Sell' rating and a fair value of $120 per share.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) is a global leader in the wireless industry, specializing in 3G, 4G, and 5G connectivity. I believe that Huawei's recent breakthrough with the 7-nanometer processor and Apple's (AAPL) ongoing development of their own

I am a growth-oriented investor, conducting fundamental research. Long-term focus, independent thinking. I prefer companies with deep moats and high recurring sales growth.Disclosure: Hunter Wolf and I are working in the same investment team. I am writing here independently.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

d
dima_b
Today, 2:23 AM
"China's Chip Breakthrough And Apple Pose Huge Potential Risks"

No they don't. I'm so tired of this dead horse being beaten over and over again over the last 7 years just for clicks and engagements. So not even going to waste my time with a detailed rebuttal. Anyone interested can go read discussions in the comments section under all and any SA QCOM article of the last 6 months.
