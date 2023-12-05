Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

On Holding: Significant Challenges Ahead, Price Correction Likely

Dec. 05, 2023 2:43 AM ETOn Holding AG (ONON)DOC
HM Capital profile picture
HM Capital
1 Follower

Summary

  • On Holding AG debuted on the NYSE in September 2021 and has a notably high valuation compared to its industry counterparts.
  • The company's financial performance has been impressive, with projected revenue growth of 47% for the current fiscal year, however, we have doubt the company can meet the implied expectations.
  • To justify its current valuation, On Holding needs to achieve an annual top-line growth of 14.1% until 2035, while maintaining a high 16.5% EBITDA margin.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome HM Capital as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click

Are you ready at Start point on Running track. Concept of business competition, planning for business startup

Midnight Studio/iStock via Getty Images

This article was written by

HM Capital profile picture
HM Capital
1 Follower
With over 25 years of experience in the investment sector, specializing in consumer and consumer technology, I have a deep understanding and expertise in this sector. Initially starting my career as a banker and then consultant, I started one of the largest consumer ecommerce company in Asia which was sold in 2016. I joined private equity after, gaining valuable insights in consumer brands and retail. Currently, I am a venture capitalist with a specific focus on consumer and consumer technology. Outside of my professional life, I pursue my personal interest in equity analysis, applying my analytical skills to evaluate and understand listed companies in the consumer and consumer tech industry.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ONON

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ONON

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ONON
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.