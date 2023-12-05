Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Investment Outlook 2024: A Balancing Act For Growth And Inflation

Dec. 05, 2023 2:00 AM ETVEA, EFA, GAB, IEFA, URTH, ESGD, DBEF, IDEV, GSIE, HEFA, EFZ, RODM, KLDW, FDT, HFXI, EFU, EFO, IDHQ, IQIN, DWMF, EFAX, RFDI, IJUL, CN, FXI, PGJ, EWH, EWT, GXC, FCA, KBA, CHB, CHIQ, CHII, CQQQ, CHIX, CHIE, CHIM, ECNS, MCHI, CXSE, KWEB, ASHR, ASHS, CNXT, AFTY, ASHX, CNYA, KGRN, FLHK, FLCH, FLTW, KURE, KALL, CHNA, CHIC, CHIK, CHIH, CHIU, CHIS, CHIR, GLCN, KSTR, KFVG, KEJI, RAYC, KTEC, KBUY, TDF, YINN, YANG, FXP, XPP, YXI, CBON, KBND, EWJ, DFJ, DXJ, SCJ, FJP, DBJP, DXJS, HEWJ, JPXN, GSJY, FLJP, FLJH, BBJP, EWJV, ACTV, AFMC, AFSM, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, QQQ, SPLV, SPMD, SPMO, SPMV, SPSM, SPUS, SPUU, SPVM, SPVU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SPYD, SPYG, SPYV, SPYX, SQEW, SQLV, SSLY, SSO, SSPY, SVAL, SYLD, TMDV, TPHD, TPLC, TPSC, UAUG, UJAN, UMAR, UMAY, UOCT, UPRO, USMC, USMF, USVM, VGK, FEZ, IEV, EZU, DFE, FDD, FEP, SPEU, HEDJ, DBEU, EUDG, IEUR, HEZU, FEUZ, DBEZ, IEUS, EUSC, OEUR, EUDV, PTEU, GSEU, RFEU, FLEE, FLEU, BBEU, FPXE, EURL, EMLC, LEMB, EBND, ELD, CEW, FEMB, VWO, EEM, IEMG, INDA, INDL, INDY, EPI, SCHE, EDC, EDZ, EMF, SPEM, EUM
Kristina Hooper profile picture
Kristina Hooper
1.59K Followers

Summary

  • As we move into 2024, we expect the global economy to slow marginally, with a bumpy landing for major developed economies in the first half.
  • We believe an increasing global risk appetite should favor equities, while the likelihood of falling rates could help boost fixed income.
  • Chinese policymakers are seeking to stabilize growth after optimism around its post-COVID opening was tempered in 2023.

New year 2024 concept. Text 2024 written on the road in the middle of asphalt road with at sunset. Concept of planning, goal, challenge, new year resolution.

Chonlatee Sangsawang

After nearly two years of fighting inflation across North America and Europe, we believe monetary policymakers have reached the end of their tightening cycles - but the ripple effects of past rate hikes continue to be felt.

This article was written by

Kristina Hooper profile picture
Kristina Hooper
1.59K Followers
Kristina Hooper, CFP, CAIA, CIMA, ChFC, is Global Market Strategist at Invesco US. She earned a B.A. from Wellesley College, a J.D. from Pace Law and an M.B.A. in finance from NYU, where she was a teaching fellow in macroeconomics.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
VEA--
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares
EFA--
iShares MSCI EAFE ETF
GAB--
Gabelli Equity Trust
IEFA--
iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF
URTH--
iShares MSCI World ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.