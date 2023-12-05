Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

OPEC+ Policy Key For Oil Outlook

Dec. 05, 2023 4:07 AM ETCrude Oil Futures (CL1:COM)DBE, JJETF, USO, DBO, USL, BNO, OILK, USOI, OLOXF, OILX, UCO
ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.44K Followers

Summary

  • The outlook for the oil market largely depends on OPEC+ policy.
  • The group continues to hold a large amount of supply from the market in order to support prices.
  • We believe this will continue in 2024, but there are clear risks.

Flag of OPEC

bkindler

By Warren Patterson

Tighter oil market in the second half of next year

Going into 2024, the market has been concerned about a looming surplus in the first quarter of next year, driven by seasonally weaker demand. However, at their last meeting, OPEC+ took

This article was written by

ING Economic and Financial Analysis profile picture
ING Economic and Financial Analysis
3.44K Followers
From Trump to trade, FX to Brexit, ING’s global economists have it covered. Go to ING.com/THINK to stay a step ahead. We’re sorry we can’t reply to individuals' comments.Content disclaimer: The information in the publication is not an investment recommendation and it is not investment, legal or tax advice or an offer or solicitation to purchase or sell any financial instrument.This publication has been prepared by ING solely for information purposes without regard to any particular user's investment objectives, financial situation, or means. For our full disclaimer please click here.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About CL1:COM

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CL1:COM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CL1:COM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.