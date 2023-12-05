Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Qurate Retail Preferred Is A Bargain That Has Plenty Of Outs

Bruins on the Trade Floor profile picture
Bruins on the Trade Floor
272 Followers

Summary

  • QRTEP (QRTEA 8.00% Cumulative Preferred Shares) are misunderstood securities within the Qurate structure.
  • The collateral currently at Q more than covers the current market price.
  • Q has plenty of outs to move more assets to the box, thus greatly increasing potential recovery value.

Business Leaders Meet In Sun Valley, Idaho For Allen And Co. Annual Conference

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images News

NASDAQ:QRTEP (also referred to as the QRTEA 8.00% Cumulative Preferred Shares) are arguably one of the most misunderstood securities within the Qurate structure. What I want to accomplish today is to break down the various assets and claims

This article was written by

Bruins on the Trade Floor profile picture
Bruins on the Trade Floor
272 Followers
Born in Texas, now in SoCal.  I have a PhD in computer science and am a software engineer by trade.  I developed a passion for finance in one of my previous jobs where I worked on technology for a fund doing macro-volatility strategies.  I currently work at a start-up in a completely different space but still actively invest for myself.  My investing goals are similar to many of you, just trying to grow my nest egg and save for the future!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About QRTEP

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on QRTEP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
QRTEP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.