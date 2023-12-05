Alphotographic/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

As you may know, I have been keeping an eye on Bank of Marin (NASDAQ:BMRC) for quite a while now, and although I was bullish in January, the fallout of the bank failures in the first semester has definitely had an impact on Bank of Marin as well. I like the bank’s exceptionally strong liquidity profile, but the unrealized losses in the securities held to maturity portfolio and the difference between the fair value and book value of the loan book are worrying me a bit. This also means that if interest rates on the financial markets decrease again, those unrealized losses will evaporate, so investors betting on lower interest rates may definitely want to have a closer look at Bank of Marin.

Data by YCharts

The net interest margin remains under pressure

My main focus these days is obviously on how banks are able to generate a profit, and the reported net interest income obviously is a very important driver for the bottom line.

BMRC Investor Relations

During the third quarter of this year, Bank of Marin saw its interest income increase by just under 1.5% compared to the previous quarter but interestingly, its total interest expense also increased by a similar percentage which means the net interest income increased on a QoQ basis to $24.5M. While that for sure is substantially lower than the $33M in net interest income generated in the third quarter of last year, it is encouraging to see the net interest income appears to be stabilizing for the time being.

BMRC Investor Relations

The bank also has a relatively substantial net non-interest expense as it generates just a few million dollars per quarter in non-interest income. During Q3, those non-interest income elements contributed just $2.6M (and as you can see above, there is no clear ‘major’ contributing factor, but the bank is just able to generate ‘some’ revenue on a myriad of activities) while the total non-interest expense decreased to $19.75M. That actually is a good result as this means the net non-interest expenses decreased from approximately $18M in Q2 to just over $17M in Q3. And while that is still higher than the almost $16M in net non-interest expenses during the third quarter of last year, every million dollar now counts.

The bank reported a pre-tax and pre loan loss provision income of $7.3M, and after deducting the $0.4M in loan loss provisions and the $1.6M tax bill, the bottom line shows a net income of $5.3M which works out to $0.33 per share.

Looking at the 9M 2023 results so far, the net profit was $19.3M or $1.21 per share, including a total net loan loss provision of $0.9M during the first nine months of the year.

At the end of the third quarter, the bank had just over $4B in assets and as you can see below, about 40% of those assets were invested in securities of which $660M was held as an ‘available for sale’ security.

BMRC Investor Relations

The securities in the ‘available for sale’ category are obviously marked to market, so I was mainly curious what the difference would be between the book value of the portfolio of securities held to maturity and the fair value. The footnotes to the financial statements provide more clarity:

BMRC Investor Relations

As you can see in the image above, the fair value of the securities held to maturity is just $783M which means there is a $152M discrepancy between the book value and the fair value. Additionally, we see the fair value of the loan book is approximately $113M lower than the book value.

While these fluctuations may occur, it is important to note the total amount of equity on the balance sheet is just $419M. If one would apply the fair value instead of the book value, there would be about $265M in equity erosion resulting in an ‘underlying’ equity of $118M. Also keep in mind the balance sheet contains almost $73M in goodwill, so based on the situation as of the end of September, the net realizable tangible equity value of the bank was just $45M.

And unfortunately Bank of Marin is paying a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share which means it is hardly retaining anything of its earnings to further strengthen its balance sheet.

Investment thesis

This doesn’t necessarily mean the bank is headed for disaster. But it does mean Bank of Marin better hopes the interest rates on the financial markets are coming down so it can reduce the unrealized losses on its securities held to maturity and reduce the difference between the book value and the fair value of its loan book.

Fortunately the bank has excellent access to liquidity: there is almost $800M in either cash or in securities available for sale (which have already been marked to market), and that is a very robust position to be in. The access to total liquidity is approximately $2.2B, so I don’t think liquidity will be an issue for Bank of Marin.

BMRC Investor Relations

But when I look at (regional) banks, I want a certain margin of safety. In Bank of Marin’s case, I don’t feel like paying 1x the tangible book value when I know there is a difference between the fair value and book value of $16.41/share. Bank of Marin is an excellent call option on lower interest rates, but at this moment, I see no reason to initiate a long position. I will however keep an eye on the bank’s performance as I do expect the unrealized losses to be reversed if interest rates go down.