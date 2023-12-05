Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Business Conditions Monthly October 2023

American Institute For Economic Research profile picture
American Institute For Economic Research
1.78K Followers

Summary

  • The Roughly Coincident Indicator fell from 92 in September to 50 in October, a stark turn from highly expansionary to neutral.
  • The National Retail Federation predicts that holiday sales (from November 1st to December 31st 2024) would grow between 3 and 4 percent from last year.
  • The natural rate of unemployment in the United States is currently estimated at between 4 and 5 percent.

Selective focus at keyboard of laptop while business person while typing on smartphone to execute buy or sell order while trade for stock exchange or crypto currency exchange or investment in business

Stock photo and footage/iStock via Getty Images

By Peter C. Earle

In October 2023, AIER’s Business Conditions Monthly indices shifted downward. Our Leading Indicator fell to a contractionary 29, a level it has not registered since the period between July and December

This article was written by

American Institute For Economic Research profile picture
American Institute For Economic Research
1.78K Followers
AIER educates Americans on the value of personal freedom, free enterprise, property rights, limited government and sound money. Our ongoing scientific research demonstrates the importance of these principles in advancing peace, prosperity and human progress. www.aier.orgFounded in 1933, AIER is a donor-based non-profit economic research organization. We represent no fund, concentration of wealth, or other special interests, and no advertising is accepted in our publications. Financial support is provided by tax-deductible contributions, and by the earnings of our wholly owned investment advisory organization, American Investment Services, Inc. (http://www.americaninvestment.com/)

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.