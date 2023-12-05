Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

GameStop Q3 Earnings Preview: The Recent Rally, Risks, And Road Ahead

Dec. 05, 2023 5:07 AM ETGameStop Corp. (GME)
Reality Check Research profile picture
Reality Check Research
418 Followers

Summary

  • GameStop's stock has surged more than 40% off its late November lows, captivating investors.
  • The upcoming Q3 earnings release on December 6th will provide insights into GME's financial health and determine the sustainability of its current surge.
  • The company is facing stagnant sales and thinning gross margins, raising concerns about its long-term sustainability.
  • The odds of a short squeeze remain low. Shares sold short only represent around 22% of the equity float.

New York during the COVID-19 emergency.

Massimo Giachetti

Overview

GameStop (NYSE:GME), along with many other meme stocks, has once again garnered Wall Street's attention after a surprising end-of-year rally. Shares for the specialty retailer have soared more than +40% off their late November lows, recently closing at a

This article was written by

Reality Check Research profile picture
Reality Check Research
418 Followers
Trader with 10 years of experience focused on U.S. equities. My goal is to help people discover new investment opportunities (both long and short) using a fundamentals-based approach.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About GME

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GME

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GME
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.