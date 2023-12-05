Spencer Platt/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) is a restaurant company known for its focus on Mediterranean cuisine. The group operates and franchises a portfolio of fast-casual restaurants, including CAVA, a popular chain offering customizable Mediterranean bowls and wraps. CAVA Group has been recognized for its fresh and healthy approach to dining, with a commitment to using quality ingredients.

Here, I'll describe what the company does, then I'll discuss some notable blemishes. Altogether, there's clearly enough at play to get one pulled in by its narrative.

But I don't believe there's enough of a positive risk-reward in its share price to allow me to assert a buy rating on this stock. Having to pay 35x next year's EBITDA as my entry point will cap my upside potential.

CAVA's Near-Term Prospects

CAVA Group has expanded its presence in the fast-casual dining sector by acquiring and integrating Zoes Kitchen. The company is recognized for its innovative use of technology in the ordering and delivery process, as well as its dedication to providing a diverse menu with a focus on seasonal and locally sourced ingredients.

CAVA's management is focused on building a business for the long term is evident in its strategic investments, particularly in its workforce, with plans to invest in wages and evaluate other labor-related opportunities in 2024. This commitment to employee well-being aligns with CAVA's perspective of considering its workforce as assets rather than expenses.

Looking ahead, CAVA's growth strategy involves initiatives like introducing new menu items such as steak.

Moreover, the company's emphasis on maintaining a differentiated value proposition, evident in its pricing strategy and focus on delivering unique culinary experiences, positions CAVA well to navigate an environment where consumers are becoming more discerning about their spending.

CAVA's growth strategy is multifaceted and reflects a comprehensive approach to expanding its footprint and increasing market share.

CAVA's emphasis on maintaining a differentiated value proposition is a key aspect of its growth strategy. Despite potential challenges such as uncertainties in the macroeconomic environment and commodity inflation, the company remains confident in its ability to provide a unique culinary experience that resonates with consumers. The brand's lower awareness compared to larger peers is seen as an opportunity for growth, and CAVA leverages social media channels like TikTok and community events to increase brand visibility efficiently.

Now, we'll start to dig into its underlying financials.

CAVA S-1 SEC filing

As you can see above, on the right, CAVA's same-restaurant sales averaged 13.8% in 2022. Then, in readiness for its IPO, CAVA had really strong same-restaurant sales which reached 28.4% in Q1 2023, see below.

CAVA Q3 2023 presentation

If one were to note a pesky detail, it would be that Q1 2023 included 4 periods, rather than 3 periods in the Q2-Q4 quarters. This perhaps skewed the data slightly.

Nonetheless, the company delivered impressive results, surpassing expectations with notable increases in same-store sales, showcasing the resilience of its brand in the face of various economic challenges.

Difficulty Gaining Visibility In A Crowded Sector

CAVA revenue growth rates

As we move forward, let's discuss its growth rates. On the one hand, CAVA doesn't provide a lot of insight into its quarterly results. Investors have to pass a judgment on its future growth rates with limited granular detail.

Having read through its S-1 file, this helpful detail is curiously absent. What we know is that 2022 saw its revenue growth rates surge by 61% y/y, but getting hold of the quarterly details for a young and fast-growing company makes a lot of difference when it comes to buying into this sort of company stock.

While Q4 2023 is vaguely guided toward the very high 30s% CAGR at the high end of its range, we have to keep in mind that Q4 of the prior year was noticeably weak.

Put another way, as we look ahead to 2024, I don't believe investors should expect to see a high 30s% CAGR. A more realistic outlook could be for around the high 20s% CAGR.

Needless to say, that is clearly very fast growth, but then the question will be, how much of that is simply coming from new store openings? And secondly, will the economics of the new stores opening be as alluring? Common sense would argue that the best locations have already been taken by CAVA and that newer locations will be less impressive.

CAVA is Not Alone

In the highly competitive landscape of the fast-casual dining sector, CAVA faces formidable rivals, with Chipotle (CMG) being one of its key competitors. The comparison with Chipotle is noteworthy given the shared focus on customizable cuisine. Chipotle offers Mexican food, while CAVA specializes in Mediterranean dishes. While Chipotle boasts a more extensive global presence and higher brand recognition, CAVA differentiates itself through a commitment to crafting a unique culinary experience rooted in the flavors of the Mediterranean.

The competition between the two is characterized by the race to capture the growing market demand for healthier, customizable, and culturally diverse food options. CAVA's strategy of differentiating its menu offerings underscores its proactive approach to staying ahead in a crowded market.

I understand that Chipotle is growing a lot slower than CAVA. However, Chipotle has a fully tried and tested formula. I'm not sure we can say the same about CAVA.

CAVA's Stock Valuation - Richly Priced

CAVA is priced at approximately 48x this year's EBITDA. That multiple probably drops to around 35x next year's EBITDA. Now, here's the pesky matter that investors prefer not to discuss.

But of that EBITDA, the vast majority, if not more, will go towards opening new stores. This means that looking out beyond 2024, this business will not be free cash flow positive.

Yes, the business has more than $300 million in cash. And yes, the business holds no debt. This will allow CAVA to continue expanding at a rapid rate without the need to raise more capital.

And yet, the fact remains that its share price is stretched, particularly given the lack of visibility into its growth rates.

The Bottom Line

In conclusion, CAVA Group's near-term prospects present a mix of promising growth initiatives and potential challenges. The emphasis on technology, diverse ingredient sourcing, and a commitment to employee well-being underlines a long-term vision for success.

However, some reservations emerge regarding the valuation of CAVA's stock. The current share price, trading at around 48 times this year's EBITDA and potentially dropping to 35 times next year's EBITDA, raises concerns about the positive risk-reward balance. While CAVA maintains a robust balance sheet with no debt and ample cash reserves exceeding $300 million, the stretched valuation, particularly in light of uncertain growth rates and the majority of EBITDA being directed toward new store openings, prompts caution among investors.

I'll keep attuned to further developments and may change my mind in the future.