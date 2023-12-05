Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
SoFi: Surprise Crypto Exit

Dec. 05, 2023 7:30 AM ETSoFi Technologies, Inc. (SOFI)PYPL4 Comments
Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • SoFi Technologies, a fintech company, has decided to exit the cryptocurrency business in a surprise move.
  • The company's revenue growth rate remains strong, and profitability is improving.
  • While the valuation is still high and profitability has not been achieved, SoFi's attractiveness as an investment has increased.
Cryptocurrency market, financial data and candlesticks, internet banking

ismagilov

Article Thesis

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) is a fast-growing fintech company that has, so far, been offering cryptocurrency-related services but that has decided to exit this business in a surprise move. In the current crypto bull run, this move came as a surprise -- but it

This article was written by

Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
49.61K Followers

Jonathan Weber holds an engineering degree and has been active in the stock market and as a freelance analyst for many years. He has been sharing his research on Seeking Alpha since 2014. Jonathan’s primary focus is on value and income stocks but he covers growth occasionally.

He is a contributing author for the investing group Cash Flow Club where along with Darren McCammon, they focus on company cash flows and their access to capital. Core features include: access to the leader’s personal income portfolio targeting 6%+ yield, community chat, the “Best Opportunities” List, coverage of energy midstream, commercial mREITs, BDCs, and shipping sectors,, and transparency on performance. Learn More.

Comments (4)

j
johnjp1981
Today, 8:30 AM
Comments (30)
“It is possible that the true reasoning for the crypto business exit was a different one” - or it was a condition of receiving their bank charter
P
Prendyo
Today, 8:15 AM
Comments (5)
This is not in any way a surprise. It was made clear to SOFI that they would need to exit crypto when they took on their banking licence and we have known about this coming for over a year. Zero surprise.
W
WDSmith485
Today, 8:14 AM
Comments (9)
Exiting is a smart move!
C
CPA022784
Today, 7:45 AM
Comments (1.76K)
Unclear why this is a surprise exit and it is not really necessary to guess about the reasons. Stated clearly in their K that offering crypto services was conditional given their bank charter and was only allowed for a limited time (with perhaps some Fed approved extensions, which likely were not received or requested).
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

