Douglas Rissing

As an options enthusiast, the buy-write ETF’s often catch my attention. For the portion of my retirement portfolio dedicated to income, I always want to try to squeeze every ounce of yield I can and adding an option selling strategy on top of an income asset certainly can help push that yield to the next level . But often times, a high yield is a red flag and can be seen as more of a distress signal than as evidence of a healthy investment. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:TLTW) currently has a 18% TTM yield which seems especially high since the benchmark for the fund is treasury bonds which are considered a virtually “risk-free” asset since they are backed by the U.S. government. High yields typically follow high risk assets but bonds are supposed to be the backbone of a risk-off portfolio.

Fund Strategy

TLTW aims to mirror the Cboe TLT 2% OTM BuyWrite Index, designed by Cboe Global Indices, LLC, to execute a strategy involving holding an asset while selling one-month call options to generate income, known as a "covered call" or "buy-write" strategy. Utilizing “European-style” call options, the index selects options closest to 102% of the underlying fund (TLT)'s closing value before the roll date, which occurs a day before options expire. However, if the premium of the new 102% call option falls below five basis points of TLT's closing price, it opts for a strike price nearest to 100% to prevent higher trading costs than premium returns. The fund writes call options up to the total shares of TLT it holds, covering the short call option positions with its long positions. It may abstain from writing options if they're significantly "out of the money" or offer minimal income.

Here is an example of how the fund works to help visualize. TLT is currently trading at about $92 a share. 2% out of the money is ~$94 and a month away would be a weekly option expiring January 5, 2024. 100 shares would be needed as collateral for 1 contract and this would net a $1.14 premium per share or ($114 total)

TLT Options Chain (Barchart)

TLT has been distributing a monthly dividend of ~$0.29 a share. Add everything together and you can see where the ~18% yield comes from (actual of course being slightly lower after accounting for fees and bid/ask spreads). This example is a bit oversimplified as there are other fund rules but it does show the income generating power of the option buy-write strategy. (And of note, TLTW’s shares outstanding results in a ~$28 share price but TLT is used in the example since it is the underlying of the fund’s strategy)

Excel Table (Data from SeekingAlpha and Barchart)

Risks

18% a year from a government backed bond fund sounds incredible when most retirement forecasts call for using an average annual gain of 8% for the S&P500 or overall market. This yield of course comes with some risks associated with the buy-write strategy.

While the fund gains premiums from writing call options, it restricts its participation in market gains above the strike price, fully engaging in losses if the underlying fund depreciates (i.e. the capital invested to achieve the 18% yield at the time of investing is at risk of depreciating at the same rate as the underlying in the event of a market downturn, but the share price cannot appreciate at the same rate as the underlying which can lead to a lower yield on cost).

For example, TLTW share price December 2022 was ~$35 and estimating the annual distribution for 2022 (since the fund was launched in August 2022) comes out to $6.93 giving you a yield of ~19.8%. Unlike normal stock dividends that can remain consistent, TLTW’s buy-write strategy leads to a dividend based on a percentage of the share price that month since options premiums are relative to the current share price (i.e. with all other things being equal, the option premiums for a $200 stock will be more expensive than a $100 stock). The below calculations illustrate how even the massive 18% yield cannot overcome an underlying share price decline of 12% since the distribution falls with the share price.

Excel Table (Data from SeekingAlpha)

When accounting for dividends though, TLTW did come out ahead of its underlying TLT over the last year. The actual loss is closer to a wash between the two though because taxes were not considered in this example and TLTW distributions are typically taxed as normal income. The lack of capital appreciation can be seen again in the recent market rally for TLT. The below image shows TLT vs. TLTW (orange line) as a percent change from 3 months ago. TLTW is down 7% while TLT was able to bounce with the overall market rally back to almost even.

TradingView

Does TLTW’s yield make up for this share price difference? For the 1 year comparison earlier for a downtrend, we saw that it does cover the difference in share price depreciation against TLT but for these last few months, the yield has not been able to close the gap with TLT as distributions have fallen from an average of $0.47 a month for the first 6 months of the year versus an average of $0.35 a month for the last 5 months. The 18% yield trailing twelve month is more of a result of the higher options premiums associated with the higher share price earlier this year as recent distributions show the effect that a declining share price can have.

This rally brings me to the next risk of TLTW which is declining volatility. Volatility is a major factor when determining options premiums. The 1 year comparison was during a more volatile stretch for the market as the debate raged on about the effect of rising interest rates and how long rate hikes would continue. With interest rates appearing to have peaked, volatility should stay lower meaning less premiums for buy-write strategies. The below image shows the volatility index for the S&P 500 (VIX) from TLTW’s launch in August 2022 to now.

TradingView

And from our options chain from earlier, we can see U.S. treasuries are experiencing the same declining volatility as the overall market.

Barchart

2024 Treasuries Outlook

In November, bond indices surged, marking the strongest returns in decades. Despite this, a forecast suggests further bond rallies next year due to anticipated declining bond yields. Factors contributing to this outlook include easing labor market tightness and receding inflation after robust US economic performance. UBS predicts slower growth and policymakers potentially cutting rates aim to bring the 10-year US Treasury yield to 3.5% by year-end 2024 from the current 4.31%.

However, the bond rally's speed might outpace actual rate cuts. The market anticipates multiple rate reductions, but expectations may exceed reality, with an expected two to three cuts starting around July. Concerns persist about the Treasury market's ability to handle increased supply despite manageable risks. While worries about absorbing greater supply might reemerge, the likelihood of a failed bond auction appears low.

A Place For TLTW

I have discussed a lot of the issues with TLTW and after looking at its dependence on the dividend to close the gap on share price depreciation compared to its underlying, I do not recommend it for a taxable account. For a retirement account however, I believe it could find a niche as part of a high yield allocation. I currently keep a Roth IRA dedicated to just high yield, buy-write strategy ETF’s.

Albert Einstein once said “Compound interest is the eighth wonder of the world. He who understands it, earns it; he who doesn't, pays it”.

Below shows the power of dividend reinvesting contributing the max ($6500) one year to a Roth IRA assuming a slightly lower yield of 14% than the current 18% to account for share price declines and/or decreasing volatility. The dividend reinvestment snowball can be quite powerful and in a tax advantaged account, TLTW could really take advantage of its emphasis on distributions over capital appreciation.

Dividend Athlete Dividend Athlete

Conclusion

Upon assessing iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF, its impressive 18% yield raises concerns about underlying risks. Although its buy-write strategy generates premiums from call options, limiting participation in market gains, it also exposes investors to potential losses during market downturns due to restricted capital appreciation. TLTW's yield might not consistently offset share price declines, evident during recent market rallies and decreasing volatility, impacting the fund's ability to match its underlying performance. Anticipated declining volatility in 2024 may reduce buy-write strategy premiums. For taxable accounts, TLTW might not be advisable due to its dividend dependency. However, within retirement portfolios seeking high yield, it could find a place, particularly in tax-advantaged accounts like Roth IRAs, leveraging the power of dividend reinvestment. I do not currently have a position in TLTW but I plan to start adding a small position to my buy-write ETF portfolio every month.