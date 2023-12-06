Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Rodney_Braswell
Today, 8:50 AM
I like your articles Rida and I like how you think...thank you for sharing.
alligatorjim
Today, 8:20 AM
Another great article, Rida & Treading Softly.......I am not sure I agree on your recession prognosis as far as the severity of it............I am leaning more towards a 2 or 3 Quarter slight "slowdown" which qualifies as recession and thereby a drop in spending by consumers briefly but after the election if the evil ones don't kill Trump (like they say they will now), then I believe we will experience a massive growth in 25 & 26 at least....................of course, this is only if we don't end up in a war started by Uncle Joe and his Obama cronies......love O and still have both in my "Watch List"...thanks again, Rida & TS........Jim :)
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Today, 8:27 AM
@alligatorjim Thank you for support, Jim! Time will tell how it all shakes out
AuSeeker
Today, 8:02 AM
Your viewpoint and reasons for avoiding "consumer facing businesses" was insightful and is well worth the time to read and consider. Something to think about in my future selections and I thank you for it.
Rida Morwa profile picture
Rida Morwa
Today, 8:25 AM
@AuSeeker Thank you for your support! I'm glad we gave you food for thought
