Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Thermo Fisher Scientific: Normalization Confirmed, In Search Of Growth Drivers

Waterside Insight profile picture
Waterside Insight
538 Followers

Summary

  • Thermo Fisher has normalized its growth spurred by the pandemic-induced boom.
  • It has made progress in paying down its high level debt and pulling up its cash-at-hand.
  • M&A is an integrated part of its growth strategy, we take a look at its past and current cases and form an expectation for deals next year.
  • Looking ahead at near-term cash flow indicates its current stock price is embedded with a rich premium.
Thermo Fisher Scientific location. Thermo Fisher offers controlled and sustained release solid oral dosage forms.

jetcityimage

Investment Thesis

Preview

We initially covered Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) in our article "Thermo Fisher Scientific: From Pandemic Boom To More Sustainable Growth Path" in March this year. Our thesis was built on the company's current trajectory of normalizing from its boom

This article was written by

Waterside Insight profile picture
Waterside Insight
538 Followers
We are data-oriented investors with over 20 years of investment experience in stocks, fixed income, forex, commodities futures, and options with success. With our unique approach, we provide independent opinions and insights focused on discovering medium-term investment opportunities. Waterside Insight is a wholly-owned subsidiary of RootBanyan Capital Management LLC.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

T
Telefonzelle
Today, 8:30 AM
Comments (166)
Recommend a SELL?
TMO is a long term compounder. It´s a HOLD and can be compounded in a monthly savings plan, imo. Absolutely normal that such a big company has 2, 3 or maybe 4 years of consolidation or to grow into the valuation.

But never a sell - this is far too short-term. You can do that as a speculator, but certainly not as an investor.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About TMO

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TMO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TMO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.