FilippoBacci/E+ via Getty Images

A series of challenges have cratered NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) stock by 70% in the last year.

SA

The decline is a culmination of multiple factors:

Overvaluation a year ago Higher interest rates High leverage Disinformation about the dividend CEPF overhang

The first 3 factors are legitimate headwinds that make much of the decline fundamentally justified. However, fear about potential dilution from CEPF (convertible equity portfolio financing) and a comical misunderstanding of NEP's dividend guidance has taken the stock price a bit too low, which sets up for a nice recovery in share price.

Examining the sources of stock drop

There are many drivers for clean energy stocks, including the IRA, increasing demand for energy, and new technology that makes it more cost-effective than it used to be. Over time, I suspect it will be a growth sector, but the market got a bit too excited about it.

Starting in 2020, green energy took off, with the solar ETF (TAN) shooting from $25 to about $125 per share.

SA

It peaked in 2021, but still held a fairly lofty valuation through 2022.

Green energy producers like NEP got caught up in the excitement and followed a similar pattern. It was arguably slightly overvalued in 2022 which set it up for a crash on any weakness.

That weakness was eventually delivered in the form of rapidly rising interest rates. Power Purchase Agreements or PPAs cause the revenues to be largely locked in, which is great for producing a stream of steady income, but that income gets devalued by higher interest rates simply through the denominator effect.

Thus, some decline in the stock was warranted, simply due to it now needing a higher hurdle rate of return.

NEP operates at fairly high leverage, which should amplify stock price moves. The higher discount rate works at the enterprise value level and since EV is much larger than the market cap, the stock price had to move quite a bit to become more in line with where it should be priced in the new environment.

These 3 factors took NEP down from about $80 per share to about $47. From there, the stock fell off a cliff in late September when the company cut its dividend growth guidance.

In hindsight, the cut to growth guidance should have been obvious. Yield-cos tend to get much of their growth through dropdowns.

Dropdowns work well when the yield-co has a low cost of capital, which NEP did when its stock price was much higher. The basic idea of dropdowns is that the steadier and generally lower-risk yield-co can use its lower cost of capital to buy stabilized assets from the more operations-intensive parent company at a price that is accretive to both entities.

However, with its stock price cratered and debt capital expensive, the spread no longer works, which functionally shuts off the dropdown growth engine.

It is quite difficult to maintain 12% annual growth without the primary engine. Thus, the cut was inevitable.

NEP moved the target dividend growth down to about 6% annual dividend growth.

NEP

When this announcement came out, it was something special to watch. Like a game of telephone, the meaning of the message morphed as it spread virally. It went from:

"cutting the growth rate of the dividend"

To

"cutting the dividend"

In the days following the announcement in numerous places, I saw current and former investors of NEP saying the dividend was cut. My hunch is that the original message was just lost in translation. If the words cut and dividend ever appear in the same sentence, the market tends to assume the worst.

It quickly became a panic and the stock responded just as if the dividend actually was cut.

The stock fell in half in a matter of a few days.

While it is indeed bad news that the dividend is going to grow more slowly, I find it very hard to believe that it is bad news warranting a nearly 50% drop in market price.

For the record, here is NEP's dividend history.

S&P Global Market Intelligence graphed in Excel

So that is how the stock got where it is.

If one takes guidance at face value, it is clearly opportunistic. A 15% yield with 6% annual dividend growth will just mathematically deliver a strong return.

Thus, NEP's viability as an investment rests on whether they can hit their own guidance.

2 threats to guidance and how they have been handled

Part of the reason NEP might be down so hard is perhaps that the market doesn't believe they can maintain 6% dividend growth. Specifically, there are 2 headwinds which could make guidance difficult:

Growth difficulties with high cost of capital Dilution from CEPFs

NEP has a plan to combat each of these challenges. In lieu of dropdowns, NEP can grow through repowering old wind turbines.

In the U.S., repowering is not seen all that often, but in countries like Denmark where wind has been a staple source of power for decades, it is a well-known process.

An Energy.gov study describes the recent repowering in Denmark:

"The study found that, between 2012 and 2019, 38% of wind energy projects in Denmark were classified as repowering projects. In 2019, the final year in which the data were analyzed, repowering market share in Denmark jumped to an unprecedented level of 86% of gross added capacity and 87% of added wind turbines. This development heralded repowering as a major future investment activity, as markets mature in the United States and around the world. For this same time period, net capacity additions from repowered projects totaled 576.8 MW. Considering both greenfield and repowered wind energy projects, Denmark saw a 1.3 GW gain in capacity and a reduction of 109 wind turbines, enabling substantially increased wind energy production with fewer turbines."

Since much of the supporting infrastructure already exists, repowerings tend to be significantly more capital efficient.

NEP

With the higher IRR of repowerings, NEP can overcome its higher cost of capital and still generate CAFD growth.

Perhaps it is less rapid growth, but it should still be enough to hit the 6% target.

Tackling CEPFs

NEP has previously financed some of its growth with convertible financing that can be paid in newly issued shares. The idea initially was that NEP would use its high multiple stock as a currency to fund growth. If the share price stayed high, these would have been excellent financing instruments.

Given the crash, however, these CEPFs have become an overhang. The dollar amount owed is fixed so the number of shares that would be needed to be issued to satisfy them has exploded as the price of the stock dropped.

Issuing $4B of equity when the price was at $80 a share would have been accretive given the revenues produced by the proceeds. Issuing $4 billion of equity at today's $23.70 share price would balloon the share count, and dilute CAFD per share.

This overhang is creating quite a bit of fear among investors because it is difficult to tell what the share count is going to be. It appears there could be quite a bit of dilution on the horizon.

In my opinion, this interpretation is a poor understanding of the option. These CEPFs can be paid with shares of NEP at NEP's option. They can also be paid in cash.

Since it is NEP's choice, I don't think they should be attributed negative value. In theory, the company will do the responsible thing and not issue equity at today's dilutive prices.

Recent actions by NEP indicate a strong commitment to doing the responsible thing. They are selling assets so as to pay off the CEPFs in cash.

NEP sold its Texas pipeline to address the near-term CEPFS and has plans to sell its Meade pipeline to address further CEPFs.

NEP

This selling of assets of course comes with some loss of revenue which the company is offsetting by suspending IDR fees to NEE.

These IDRs are essentially a form of performance bonus compensation that NextEra Energy (NEE) would have received from NEP.

I really like this show of alignment with shareholders.

Given the challenges discussed above, NEP is not performing as well as shareholders would like, and as a result, management is swallowing some of the hurt. That is how performance compensation is supposed to work yet it rarely does. I find it quite refreshing and a strong sign that management really is committed to the 6% annual dividend growth target.

Another good sign is that NEP has continued to raise its dividend since cutting guidance to 6% growth.

The overall thesis

There are certainly some challenges facing NEP, but I think these have been more than priced in. At the now reduced stock price, NEP has a 15% dividend yield and recent actions make growing that dividend plausible.

I suspect the stock will remain volatile, moving as much as 2%-10% on any given day. There are also some real fundamental risks with the green energy industry not yet having adjusted PPAs to the new cost of capital environment.

Berkeley Labs

PPAs for solar have generally declined over the past decade but are starting to tick back up. The consensus seems to be that they will need to increase unless interest rates go back down as higher rates have raised the levelized cost of production for every energy type.

Lazard

Some deals already in the industry's pipeline have been stalled pending PPAs ratcheting up to meet IRR targets. Over time I think this will create the pressure necessary to pull PPAs up.

Repowerings may fuel growth for NEP in the near term, but longer-term growth will require one of the following:

The cost of capital coming back down PPAs coming up such that IRR is sufficient for the cost of capital

So far it seems both are happening to some extent, although there is still some distance to go.

Investment in NEP is fairly high risk compared to the average equity, but given the combination of 15% dividend yield and slow but steady growth, I think the investor is well compensated for the risk.