Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Intuit Inc. (INTU) Presents at Nasdaq 49th Investor Conference (Transcript)

Dec. 05, 2023 7:24 AM ETIntuit Inc. (INTU)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.56K Followers

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Nasdaq 49th Investor Conference December 5, 2023 3:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Sasan Goodarzi - CEO

Conference Call Participants

Siddharth Singh - Morgan Stanley

Siddharth Singh

All right, everyone, right on with it. We are super thrilled to have the CEO of Intuit, Sasan Goodarzi. Sasan, welcome to the 49th Annual Nasdaq Conference. Really nice to have you.

Sasan Goodarzi

Thank you for having me in the beautiful place of London.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Siddharth Singh

Awesome. I'm Siddharth Singh. I'm the US-based infrastructure software analyst on the Morgan Stanley Software Research Team. We're going to go through a number of topics today with Intuit. There's a lot of great things that are happening with the business. 2023 isn't over yet, Sasan, so I figured let's not pretend that we're not going to talk about AI. So, let's hit that topic first. And kicking off the Analyst Day earlier this summer, one of themes of that Analyst Day was embedding generative AI across the portfolio. What have been sort of the early proof points, and what are the kind of use cases that you are most excited about that's going to say - that's giving you those early signals that this is going to play out well for Intuit?

Sasan Goodarzi

Well, maybe if I could start with some context. As you know, we serve consumers and small businesses, and our focus is really about powering their prosperity through financial management. So, that's the context. And five years ago, what we fundamentally declared was that we have a $300 billion TAM. Our penetration is very low. It's 5%, and we needed to - and we declared that we needed to create a future of done for you with a gateway to human expertise. What that simply means is that if you're a small business, we wanted to create a platform where we

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About INTU

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on INTU

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.