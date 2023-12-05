Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Softer Tokyo CPI Buys BOJ Time, While Moody's Cuts The Outlook For China's Debt

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
15.94K Followers

Summary

  • Outside of the AUD, which has fallen by around 0.6%, the other G10 currencies are trading little changed.
  • China reported better-than-expected Caixin PMI, and Moody's cut China's sovereign outlook to negative from stable. The yuan is little changed.
  • Among the equity markets in the Asia-Pacific region, only India is posting gains.
  • Europe is treading water, and US index futures are trading softer.

Front view of Bank of Japan Osaka Branch Old Building, Medium Shot, Eye Level View

Pixel Professional/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Overview

Outside of the Australian dollar, which has fallen by around 0.6% following the RBA meeting and the softer final PMI, which may have dragged the New Zealand dollar a lower by around 0.25%, the other G10

This article was written by

Marc Chandler profile picture
Marc Chandler
15.94K Followers
Marc Chandler has been covering the global capital markets in one fashion or another for 25 years, working at economic consulting firms and global investment banks. A prolific writer and speaker he appears regularly on CNBC and has spoken for the Foreign Policy Association. In addition to being quoted in the financial press daily, Chandler has been published in the Financial Times, Foreign Affairs, and the Washington Post. In 2009 Chandler was named a Business Visionary by Forbes. Marc's commentary can be found at his blog (www.marctomarket.com) and twitter www.twitter.com/marcmakingsense

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About DXY

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DXY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
USDOLLAR
--
DXY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.