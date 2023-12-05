Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Nvidia Stock: Get Ready For Winter Correction

Dec. 05, 2023 9:19 AM ETNVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)2 Comments
Summary

  • Nvidia Corporation reported strong Q3 earnings with record revenue and impressive growth in its AI efforts.
  • Concerns about expanded export controls on China and a delay in launching a new AI chip have impacted the stock.
  • I have doubts about future revenue and profit growth, and the seasonal factor could interrupt the stock's rally.
  • If I'm right, the most likely outcome is a sharp drop in the Nvidia Corporation share price due to multiple contraction. I reiterate my previous "Sell" rating.
Word winter is coming scraped by hand on the frozen rear glass of car, auto glass covered with snow, cold winter season concept, first snowfall is a difficult weather for drivers and transport

Alexander Labut

Introduction

In September 2023, I downgraded the shares of Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) from "Hold" to "Sell" because I expected an inevitable correction in the stock, which has not yet materialized. With a fairly high beta to the broad market, the company has

Comments (2)

d
davjim
Today, 9:57 AM
Comments (59)
I would only question you regarding timing, as I believe Nvidia is so far ahead with their chips, lead, and software joined with applications across a wide spectrum of applications and teaming that they will continue growth and revenue gains for at least a couple of more years before competitors can threaten their markets very much.
I hope you are not correct as I intend to hold!
Gary J is Rich on AMZN profile picture
Gary J is Rich on AMZN
Today, 9:53 AM
Comments (39.13K)
Seems more like an argument for the upside.
