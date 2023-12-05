A Steepening Yield Curve Is Not Bearish
Summary
- Rotation out of mega-cap tech stocks into the rest of the market's constituents is positive for the overall market.
- The bear camp remains unconvinced of the bull market, citing the flattening yield curve as a cause for concern.
- The decline in short-term rates is due to the bond market's expectation of the Fed lowering rates in 2024 to reach its inflation objective.
- The flattening and eventual steepening of the yield curve is not a bearish signal.
- This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, The Portfolio Architect. Learn More »
Stocks took a breather yesterday with the major market averages all closing lower, but a peak under the hood reveals a very positive development. The rotation out of this year’s winners, otherwise known as the Magnificent 7, and into the rest of the market’s constituents was very pronounced, as the heat map below reveals. While these mega-cap technology names were all down 1% or more yesterday, the equal-weighted S&P 500 closed in positive territory, and the Russell 2000 small-cap index rose more than 1%. That is a positive divergence, reflecting the improvement in breadth and strengthening foundation to this bull run.
The bear camp is a stubborn bunch, refusing to capitulate, as the evidence mounts that the bull market starting last October was not a bear-market bounce. They have been convinced that a recession is continuously one quarter away, based on series of economic indicators that have been reliable in the past, but which sent false signals over the past 18 months, due to the anomalies that have characterized this post-pandemic expansion. Their latest reasoning for concern is the flattening of the yield curve, which should soon start to steepen again. In other words, short-term rates, as measured by the 2-year Treasury yield, will fall back below the 10-year Treasury yield, reverting to what we normally see.
Inversions have been one of those reliable indicators of recession in the past, with the yield curve flattening and starting to steepen again in advance of the market declines in 1990, 2000, and 2008, but the comparisons end there. Some strategists are trying to connect the recent drop in 2-year yields with a rapidly weakening rate of economic growth, which they suggest indicates that the Fed will need to cut rates rapidly to avert a recession. That is not why 2-year yields are falling. The decline in 2-year yields is the bond market telling us that the Fed will lower short-term rates meaningfully in 2024, because it will have reached its inflation objective of 2%. Fed governor Christopher Waller supported this view when stating that the central bank could cut rates if inflation keeps falling, even if there is no decline in the economy.
By the same token, the 10-year yield is falling, because the disinflationary trend remains intact, as we learned from last week’s personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index. The short-term rate has fallen faster than the long-term rate since peak inversion in July, which is why the chart above shows a rising differential of just 36 basis points today.
Bears contend that we face a period of stagflation, which is a scary word describing a period with a decelerating rate of economic growing in combination with an increasing rate of inflation and high unemployment. Nothing in the data suggests we will see that moving forward other than slower economic growth, which is the byproduct of tighter financial conditions.
How do investors take advantage of a steepening yield curve? Last week, I discussed how the financial sector (XLF) benefits from this development. Banks have been as out of favor this year as technology has been in favor to an extreme rarely seen. Banks borrow short term and lend long term, so a steepening curve dramatically improves profit margins in the lending business. Additionally, the significant decline in long-term yields is recouping a large percentage of the unrealized losses financial institutions hold in fixed income securities on their balance sheets. Lastly, the drop in rates should help stimulate loan demand and investment banking activity, assuming the expansion continues. Banks are also relatively inexpensive and pay attractive dividends, which is why I think this sector could be a leader in 2024.
Lots of services offer investment ideas, but few offer a comprehensive top-down investment strategy that helps you tactically shift your asset allocation between offense and defense. That is how The Portfolio Architect compliments other services that focus on the bottom-ups security analysis of REITs, CEFs, ETFs, dividend-paying stocks and other securities.
This article was written by
Lawrence Fuller has been managing portfolios for individual investors for 30 years, starting his career at Merrill Lynch in 1993 and working in the same capacity with several other Wall Street firms before realizing his long-term goal of complete independence when he founded Fuller Asset Management.
He is the leader of the investing group The Portfolio Architect, which focuses on an overall economic and market outlook that complements an all-weather investment strategy designed to produce consistent risk-adjusted market returns. Features include: Portfolio construction guidance, access to an “All-Weather” model portfolio and a dividend and options income portfolio, a daily brief summarizing current events, a week ahead newsletter, technical and fundamental reports, trade alerts, and 24/7 chat. Learn More.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Lawrence Fuller is the Principal of Fuller Asset Management (FAM), a state registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only intended for a broad audience. The information does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale of purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and are not guaranteed. FAM has reasonable belief that this marketing does not include any false or material misleading statements or omissions of facts regarding services, investment, or client experience. FAM has reasonable belief that the content as a whole will not cause an untrue or misleading implication regarding the adviser’s services, investments, or client experiences. Past performance of specific investment advice should not be relied upon without knowledge of certain circumstances or market events, nature and timing of investments and relevant constraints of the investment. FAM has presented information in a fair and balanced manner. FAM is not giving tax, legal, or accounting advice. Mr. Fuller may discuss and display charts, graphs, formulas, and stock picks which are not intended to be used by themselves to determine which securities to buy or sell, or when to buy or sell them. Such charts and graphs offer limited information and should not be used on their own to make investment decisions. Consultation with a licensed financial professional is strongly suggested. The opinions expressed herein are those of the firm and are subject to change without notice. The opinions referenced are as of the date of publication and are subject to change due to changes in market or economic conditions and may not necessarily come to pass.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments