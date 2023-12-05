A Steepening Yield Curve Is Not Bearish

Melpomenem

Stocks took a breather yesterday with the major market averages all closing lower, but a peak under the hood reveals a very positive development. The rotation out of this year’s winners, otherwise known as the Magnificent 7, and into the rest of the market’s constituents was very pronounced, as the heat map below reveals. While these mega-cap technology names were all down 1% or more yesterday, the equal-weighted S&P 500 closed in positive territory, and the Russell 2000 small-cap index rose more than 1%. That is a positive divergence, reflecting the improvement in breadth and strengthening foundation to this bull run.

Finviz

The bear camp is a stubborn bunch, refusing to capitulate, as the evidence mounts that the bull market starting last October was not a bear-market bounce. They have been convinced that a recession is continuously one quarter away, based on series of economic indicators that have been reliable in the past, but which sent false signals over the past 18 months, due to the anomalies that have characterized this post-pandemic expansion. Their latest reasoning for concern is the flattening of the yield curve, which should soon start to steepen again. In other words, short-term rates, as measured by the 2-year Treasury yield, will fall back below the 10-year Treasury yield, reverting to what we normally see.

Finviz

Inversions have been one of those reliable indicators of recession in the past, with the yield curve flattening and starting to steepen again in advance of the market declines in 1990, 2000, and 2008, but the comparisons end there. Some strategists are trying to connect the recent drop in 2-year yields with a rapidly weakening rate of economic growth, which they suggest indicates that the Fed will need to cut rates rapidly to avert a recession. That is not why 2-year yields are falling. The decline in 2-year yields is the bond market telling us that the Fed will lower short-term rates meaningfully in 2024, because it will have reached its inflation objective of 2%. Fed governor Christopher Waller supported this view when stating that the central bank could cut rates if inflation keeps falling, even if there is no decline in the economy.

Stockcharts

By the same token, the 10-year yield is falling, because the disinflationary trend remains intact, as we learned from last week’s personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index. The short-term rate has fallen faster than the long-term rate since peak inversion in July, which is why the chart above shows a rising differential of just 36 basis points today.

Bears contend that we face a period of stagflation, which is a scary word describing a period with a decelerating rate of economic growing in combination with an increasing rate of inflation and high unemployment. Nothing in the data suggests we will see that moving forward other than slower economic growth, which is the byproduct of tighter financial conditions.

How do investors take advantage of a steepening yield curve? Last week, I discussed how the financial sector (XLF) benefits from this development. Banks have been as out of favor this year as technology has been in favor to an extreme rarely seen. Banks borrow short term and lend long term, so a steepening curve dramatically improves profit margins in the lending business. Additionally, the significant decline in long-term yields is recouping a large percentage of the unrealized losses financial institutions hold in fixed income securities on their balance sheets. Lastly, the drop in rates should help stimulate loan demand and investment banking activity, assuming the expansion continues. Banks are also relatively inexpensive and pay attractive dividends, which is why I think this sector could be a leader in 2024.