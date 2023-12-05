JulPo

Readers may find my previous coverage via this link. My previous rating was a buy as Paycor (NASDAQ:PYCR) continued to perform very well against my expectations, and I believed the stock remained undervalued at 6x forward revenue. I am reiterating my buy rating for PYCR as the business continues to execute very strongly. The macroenvironment has not significantly deterred PYCR growth so far, and it has continued to see strong top-of-funnel, upmarket traction, and positive interest in its HCM solution.

PYCR reported total 1Q24 revenue growth of 21.4%, driven by strong performance in recurring revenue and interest income. The latter was due to the strong interest rate environment, leading to interest income of $10.9 million, representing 160% y/y growth. While gross margin remained flattish at 66.3%, non-GAAP EBIT margins expanded ~230 bps to 11.1%, driving non-GAAP EPS up to $0.07 from $0.04 in 1Q23.

Based on my view of the business, I continue to remain conservative for FY24, expecting PYCR to meet management guidance before recovering to the historical 20% growth trend. I note here that there is a very good possibility for PYCR to continue raising its guidance along the way as the growth momentum remains very strong so far (1Q24 grew 21.4%). If rates continue to go up, PYCR continues to execute in penetrating the upmarket, and the HCM solution drives further growth acceleration, I would not be surprised to see growth coming in at 20+% again. For FY25, I continue to assume 20% growth, as the near-term uncertainty regarding rates should be settled by then. Previously, I mentioned that investors would take a wait-and-see approach given the macro uncertainty, which will weigh on multiple re-rating potential. I think the 1Q24 results have eased some of these concerns, but I remain conservative as the macro environment has not improved dramatically. As such, I continue to model PYCR to trade at 6x forward revenue, which is where peers are trading at the moment (Bill Holdings (BILL), Workday (WDAY), Ceridian HCM (CDAY), Automatic Data Processing (ADP), Paylocity (PCTY), and Paycom Software (PAYC)) .

PYCR should continue to grow, as the macro environment does not seem to have deterred the growth momentum at all. To put things into perspective, PYCR has grown at >20% for almost every quarter since 4Q21, except 1Q22. I believe this momentum should continue, as management noted that the demand environment remains very steady. Specifically, three key parts of the PYCR growth driver remain very healthy. Firstly, management mentioned that they continue to enjoy strong top-of-funnel, which means the underlying demand is still very strong, showing little impact from the rising rate environment (the secular trend for digitalizing payments > macro headwind). Importantly, these leads are being translated into pipeline opportunities, as management noted they are seeing a “really strong pipeline." Secondly, PYCR continues to find success in penetrating the market. The average number of employees per customer has increased from 78 in 1Q23 to 83 in 4Q23, according to data reported by PYCR. With an increasing average deal size and 90% of revenue coming from the 10 to 2,500 employee cohort, I believe this clearly reflects continued success in the upmarket movement. Another interesting indicator that further points to this success is that new bookings this quarter on average were double the existing employee base.

“As we shift up market, clients tend to purchase a more complete solution and average deal size and attach rate continue to expand nicely. Our deal pipeline is up year-over-year and win rates remained strong.” “It's also the lion's share of our performance and growth. So, we feel really good about that. We are seeing really good results from average deal size, number of employees above the line average. So, we feel like it's really good.” “Yes, Yes. Mark, I think you know what's exciting for us is from the beginning and you know us at the IPO, our objective is to continue to shift up market and our new bookings this quarter, the average size is double our current employee base.” Source: 1Q24 earnings

Lastly, PYCR is on track to increase its sales headcount by 20% in FY24, which is a very healthy indicator for upcoming growth. Ultimately, the main growth driver will be PYCR sales reps going out into the market to find prospects. The more sales reps PYCR has, the wider the reach and opportunities. The underlying implication is that PYCR is able to afford to hire 20% more sales headcount, which speaks very well about the business's financial conditions.

Looking further ahead, I think PYCR has a visible growth catalyst—the HCM solution—ahead that could help accelerate growth. Recall that PYCR made an announcement about its embedded HCM solution in August. This solution allows partners to incorporate PCYR's HCM solution into their software platforms, which improves the overall user experience for clients. Since PYCR is the only HCM provider with an embedded mid-market offering, I believe this will enhance PYCR's overall product value proposition, as mentioned by management. This should help partners differentiate themselves from other point-solution providers, which I believe is very important in the mid-market because this group of customers typically does not have a very large IT department. They would rather have one integrated solution that can handle everything than multiple point solutions that might not be well integrated together. I would also note that management highlighted that they are seeing a growing pipeline of interested partners, which is a strong indicator of demand interest (if not, the partners would not be interested in distributing this product).

We are the only HCM provider with an embedded midmarket offering and we have a growing pipeline of interested partners. As such, I believe revenue related to embedded HCM opportunities will increasingly contribute to revenue growth in the coming quarters and be margin accretive (which management noted to start in FY25. Source: 1Q24 earnings

Overall, I think PYCR continues to execute very well, and the fact that management remains very confident about the outlook and even raised FY24 revenue by $4 million at the midpoint should ease some of the uncertainty that investors have in this weak macro environment.

As PYCR has been benefiting from the increase in rates (growth in interest income), the near-term risk is that PYCR growth might be impacted if the Fed decides to reduce rates back to their previous low levels.

To conclude, I believe the growth outlook is positive given the strong execution, upmarket traction, and top-of-funnel momentum. My conservative outlook for FY24 expects meeting management guidance before potentially reaccelerating to a historical 20% growth trend. The recent quarter's success signals resilience amid the macroeconomic landscape. The HCM solution presents a visible catalyst for future growth.