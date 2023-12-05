NIO Q3 Results: Upgrading Back To Buy, Worst Priced In

travelview

We're upgrading NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) back to a buy after a steep decline over the past three months; the stock underperformed the S&P 500 (SP500) by 35% over the past quarter and since our downgrade in late August. We downgraded the stock based on our expectation NIO would struggle to improve its gross margin while simultaneously ramping production output in the back end of the year. We also were more cautious about the stock due to China's weakening domestic macro backdrop, which still shows little sign of improvement.

We're now adding the stock back to our buy list, as the third quarter earnings results and outlook lead us to believe end demand is improving, particularly delivery numbers for the NIO SUV offering. We still don't expect a full rebound in electric vehicle ("EV") demand in the Chinese market to happen overnight and remain cautious as the auto market corrects ahead of Q1 2024. Still, we think demand has improved enough for NIO to outperform expectations and think next quarter's guidance has been de-risked. We think our negative thesis has been priced into the stock and outlook for the next quarter and now recommend investors explore entry points into the stock opportunistically.

The following outlines our rating history on NIO.

Seeking Alpha

We think the impact of CEO William Li jumping onto the price cut wagon to compete with Tesla (TSLA) and other players in the Chinese EV market has played out both on margins and investor confidence. We now think NIO is better positioned to outperform on the back of two factors. The first is our belief that the worst is priced into the stock, outlook, and expectations; we think expectations should be low enough for the company to beat.

The second is our belief that NIO is gaining traction due to its more diversified model offerings; delivery numbers this quarter were substantially higher than expected at 55,432, primarily driven by a better mix of premium smart electric SUV sales versus premium smart electric sedan sales. We expect to see more traction for the SUV offerings, as we think NIO has the competitive advantage of a premium EV brand name with a variety of models that gives it leverage over Tesla, which only sells two models in China.

The following image outlines the company's deliveries this quarter and the SUV to Sedan ratio.

Seeking Alpha

We see improved economies of scale due to better deliveries in 2024 for NIO; this quarter, the company's vehicle margin improved to 11% compared to 16.4% in the year ago quarter and 6.2% last quarter. NIO remains a smaller player in the EV market, but we think the company is gaining momentum and traction among customers; in the 48th week of the year, EV players showed the following growth: BYD up 16%, Tesla 5%, and NIO 12% compared with the previous week.

The following chart outlines the China EV sales leaderboard.

Jiri Opletal

We think NIO's deliveries should steadily recover in 2024, but we don't believe the company can sustain +55,000 deliveries comfortably into the next quarter. Management is guiding for lower revenue and deliveries next quarter; vehicle deliveries are expected to be between 47,000 and 49,000, and total revenue to be between RMB16,079M (US$2,204M) and RMB16,701M (US$2,289M), representing a 0.1-4% Y/Y increase. We think the guidance has been de-risked, and we are more optimistic about NIO being better positioned to beat numbers next quarter.

Valuation & Word on Wall Street

Wall Street shares our bullish sentiment on the stock. Of 33 analysts covering the stock, 22 are buy-rated, ten are hold-rated, and the remaining is sell-rated. The stock is priced at $7 per share, compared to $10.56 when we downgraded and a high of ~$15.46 in early August. The median sell-side price target is $12, while the mean is $13, with a potential upside of 70-74%.

NIO is a value stock, in our opinion. The stock is trading at enterprise value to revenue of 0.26x with a market cap of around $12.6B.

The following outlines sell-side ratings and price targets.

TSP

What to do with the stock

We're upgrading NIO to a buy. We think the macro weakness has been priced into the stock and guidance. We don't expect the company to sustain higher deliveries next quarter, but we believe it is better positioned to beat its own guidance and expectations now. Management is looking at lower revenue and deliveries for the next quarter; we see more room for upside surprises in 2024. We expect the weaker EV demand environment to stabilize and see improved NIO Inc. deliveries in 2024, driving better economies of scale and supporting margin expansion.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.