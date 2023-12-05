Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Nvidia Has Triggered Our Buy-On-Weakness Signal (Technical Analysis)

Dec. 05, 2023
Tom Lloyd
Tom Lloyd
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Nvidia Corporation stock has triggered our buy-on-weakness signal, indicating potential buying opportunities for portfolio managers.
  • The company's strong ratings for growth, revisions, profitability, and momentum suggest that portfolio managers will likely buy on weakness.
  • Nvidia is in a trading range between $400 and $500, with buyers coming in around $400 and sellers around $500.
Chipmaker NVIDIA"s Valuation Passes 1 Trillion In Market Cap

Justin Sullivan

Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) just triggered our buy-on-weakness signal in the Timing ("Tmg") column of the report shown below. It already has our most important Buy Signal shown in the SID column. This SID signal uses both fundamentals and technicals. NVDA is



Tom Lloyd profile picture
Tom Lloyd
8.26K Followers

Tom Lloyd holds an MBA in Accounting from St. John's University, where he also taught courses on stock market mechanics. Prior to his time as an educator, Tom served as a Wall Street professional, marketing fundamental, quant, and technical research to professional portfolio managers. He is also the author of the book "Successful Stock Signals for Traders and Portfolio Managers.”

Tom leads the investing group Daily Index Beaters where he strives to help his group beat the indexes by sharing a range of reports focused on what smart money and insiders are trading. His Stocks In Demand signal combines both fundamental and technical analysis to help inform both short-term trade and long-term investment ideas. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in NVDA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: We are not investment advisers and we never recommend stocks or securities. Nothing on this website, in our reports and emails or in our meetings is a recommendation to buy or sell any security. Options are especially risky and most options expire worthless. You need to do your own due diligence and consult with a professional financial advisor before acting on any information provided on this website or at our meetings. Our meetings and website are for educational purposes only. Any content sent to you is sent out as any newspaper or newsletter, is for educational purposes and never should be taken as a recommendation to buy or sell any security. The use of terms buy, sell or hold are not recommendations to buy sell or hold any security. They are used here strictly for educational purposes. Analysts price targets are educated guesses and can be wrong. Computer systems like ours, using analyst targets therefore can be wrong. Chart buy and sell signals can be wrong and are used by our system which can then be wrong. Therefore you must always do your own due diligence before buying or selling any stock discussed here. Past results may never be repeated again and are no indication of how well our SID score Buy signal will do in the future. We assume no liability for erroneous data or opinions you hear at our meetings and see on this website or its emails and reports. You use this website and our meetings at your own risk.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

k
kevn1111
Today, 11:27 AM
Comments (11.51K)
But WHY is it in a trading range. Saying it is, is quite worthless overall. I get there is some merit for trading options.

My view is there is a floor at $400. There is no ceiling but temporary restraints as risks increased with China.

So the “range” is more of a “wait” to see the constraint impact of near term growth by China or really US govt preventing certain sales to China.

If that risk is not as large or is removed then NVDA skyrockets.

I still think fwd earnings will be near $20 which is a 23 pe, which is a contraction compared to history. And that makes sense given the larger and larger numbers. But that can easily expand to 30+ as NVDA is a leader and deserves a premium to growth rate*

*growth rate used sb the expected rate once anniversary these q2/3 sales, which exploded due to new product launch.

So valuation sb near $600 and could be higher if growth rate (as defined above in this discussion) is closer to 30%, in which case I put a 40 pe or $800. Or lower if growth is like 15%.

Lots of big numbers and variables and thus the valuation range is wide.
w
whipsawed
Today, 11:20 AM
Comments (151)
I think with a forward P/E below 30 and a PEG ratio below 1, and with FED most likely done raising rates, I would be very surprised if NVDA goes down to $400. It has tested strong support several times approx. $390 in the last several months. I think line of support is trending upward and buyers are more likely to come in around $440 to $450. I think resistance is pretty strong around $500 so buyers who bought above $450 become sellers around $500 and are glad to break even.
j
joebarh
Today, 11:16 AM
Comments (12)
Dear Investors, if you want to assess the explosive potential of NVDA you must do properly the due diligence of their tech. In this article, zero mention of CUDA. This is like assessing Apple and its devices without considering the App Store...
H
Hurricane of Gains Plus
Today, 10:54 AM
Comments (301)
I expect to see NVDA breakout into Y/E 2023 as managers will need it in portfolio. Also, look for CELH to move higher for the same reason. Also, lower rates should benefit both along with small/medium caps.
c
chuck6496
Today, 10:47 AM
Comments (200)
I like that line “buy at $400 sell at $500”. That will work every time
E
Europa 2.0
Today, 10:33 AM
Comments (28)
Very good! Thanks!
