Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Nextdoor: No Logical Reason For Me To Invest Today

Dec. 05, 2023 10:51 AM ETNextdoor Holdings, Inc. (KIND)
Creative Capital Ideas profile picture
Creative Capital Ideas
619 Followers

Summary

  • Nextdoor's operating performance has not improved and the business is still in the red, with little visibility into its path to profitability.
  • Recent results show subdued top-line growth and little improvement on an adjusted EBITDA basis, with declining key operating metrics.
  • The advent of AI has significantly elevated KIND's business risk, making it difficult for smaller players like Nextdoor to compete with larger platforms.

Digital marketing commerce online sale concept, Promotion of products or services through digital channels search engine, social media, email, website, Digital Marketing Strategies and Goals. SEO PPC

Shutthiphong Chandaeng

Overview

My recommendation for Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) is a hold rating, as I don't see any positive upsides in the near term. Operating performance has not improved since my last writeup, and despite management's efforts to drive cost improvement, the business is

This article was written by

Creative Capital Ideas profile picture
Creative Capital Ideas
619 Followers
Data scientist turned investment analyst focusing on high tech, high growth companies

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About KIND

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on KIND

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
KIND
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.