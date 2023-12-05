Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Alibaba: Restructuring And Capital Management To Bring Near-Term Upside

Summary

  • Alibaba will focus on core businesses while divesting non-core businesses and monetizing them, further streamlining the business.
  • The suspension of the spin-off of AliCloud dampened sentiment but is uncontrollable by the company given it involves the macro and regulatory environment.
  • Management is focused on enhancing the margins of its core business, reinvesting current cashflows for the long term, and returning capital to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.
  • The planned sale of shares by Jack Ma's family office and the suspension of spin-offs have negatively impacted investor sentiment, but the company remains undervalued.
  • The company remains focused on Taobao and Tmall, with its focus on putting the user first, building a strong ecosystem, and integrating new technology and AI into the business.
Alibaba headquarter

maybefalse/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

I attended a one-on-one meeting with the management team at Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) recently and I wanted to share more insights as to how the management team is currently thinking, where they are focusing on, and how

This article was written by

Simple Investing profile picture
Simple Investing
6.02K Followers
Simple Investing is a former hedge fund and long-only portfolio manager with a track record for outperformance. He managed more than $1 billion in AUM, and is a CFA charter holder who holds degrees in Finance and Accounting. He runs the Investing Group Outperforming the Market. While having a pure growth or pure value portfolio may do well in certain markets, it leaves investors vulnerable to certain investment styles going out of favor. The objective of Outperforming the Market is to outperform the S&P 500 across market cycles. This is achieved through The Barbell Portfolio, which is comprised of high conviction growth and contrarian/value stocks. Learn more.

Comments (2)

b
bgopani
Today, 11:24 AM
Comments (100)
In fact the company is trading at just 3.5x adjusted 2025 earnings once you take out not just excess cash, but also 33% of Alipay stake. You only get this when someone screams fire in a movie theatre and everyone tries to get out of exit at same time, leading to mangled bodies and destruction. Within 10 days the bleeding should stop due to exhaustion, and the stock would be prime for shooting higher as momentum reversal gets confirmed.
BrianM777 profile picture
BrianM777
Today, 11:18 AM
Comments (287)
Thanks for the article. See any reason for a year end rally? Seems oversold, but while others say we should rally year end, if no major policy announcements, why wouldn't tax loss selling continue until the end of the year?
