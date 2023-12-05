maybefalse/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

I attended a one-on-one meeting with the management team at Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) recently and I wanted to share more insights as to how the management team is currently thinking, where they are focusing on, and how they are addressing investors' concerns.

Members of my investing group have been asking me for my thoughts on Alibaba given the recent happenings. I have written many other research articles on Alibaba, which can be found here.

Earnings results

While the key concerns do not pertain to the current quarterly results of the company, I'll just go through the recent quarterly results for Alibaba to provide some context as to how the company is doing.

Overall revenues grew 8.5% from the prior year to Rmb 242 billion, which was in line with expectations.

Adjusted EBITA grew 18.5% from the prior year, coming in at Rmb 42.8 billion. I would note that gross profit margin and G&A savings held steady in the quarter.

Adjusted net profits grew 18.8% to Rmb 40 billion, slightly lower than expectations, due to lower profit sharing from Ant Group on the one-off Rmb 7.1 billion fine.

Looking at the individual segments, Taobao and Tmall grew 4.2% from the prior year to Rmb 97.7 billion, which was a slight miss. EBITA margin for Taobao and Tmall Group was down slightly, coming in at 48%, compared to 48.7% from the prior year.

As a result of an intentional mix shift towards low-margin direct sales, EBITA margins fell 0.5 percentage points to 48.2%.

International commerce came in at Rmb 24.5 billion and grew 52.8% from the prior year, beating expectations as AliExpress and Lazada saw order growth in the double digits. In addition, EBITA losses continued to narrow for the segment, with EBITA margin coming in at -1.6% compared to -4.7% from the prior year.

Revenues for the Cloud Intelligence Group grew 2% to Rmb 27.6 billion, while EBITA margin came in at 5.1%, an improvement from the 1.6% EBITA margin from the last year.

The Cainiao Smart Logistics Network Group saw revenues grow 25% from the prior year to Rmb 22.8 billion, while EBITA margin further expanded to 4.0% compared to 0.7% in the prior year.

Revenues for the Local Services Group grew 16% to Rmb 15.6 billion, and EBITA loss margin continued to narrow as it came in at -16.5%, compared to -24.9% in the prior year.

Digital Media and Entertainment Group revenues rose 11% from the prior year to Rmb 5.78 billion while EBITA margin for the segment improved to -3.5%, up from -6.9% in the prior year.

Capital management strategy for core and non-core businesses

One of the key takeaways from the one-on-one meeting with the management team at Alibaba was to find out what their focus is on in the long-term for Alibaba given the restructuring that is happening.

I think management was very clear in communicating to me that there are three key focuses for Alibaba in the next 10 years:

Technology-driven internet platforms AI-driven technology businesses Global commerce network.

In addition, I think we will start to see the above three focuses as the core businesses of Alibaba, while those that do not fit into the above are considered non-core for the company.

This differentiation is important because, for core businesses, Alibaba will be focusing on improving the return of these operating businesses, targeting to improve their return on invested capital from single digits to double digits over time.

For non-core businesses and assets, given that these are not the focus of the company, management intends to be proactive in divesting these businesses and assets and monetize them.

These non-core businesses tend to be either low-margin businesses or loss-making businesses and given that they tie up the capital that Alibaba has, the decision to divest these non-core businesses and assets is one that I certainly agree with.

For reference, Alibaba has an investment portfolio of $67 billion today, which is huge. Even when I exclude Ant Group, this investment portfolio is still $40 billion.

In terms of the execution of divestment, management plans to divest these businesses and assets directly into the market and push for higher returns on these investments for shareholders.

I think when I talk to the management team about their capital management plans and the key focuses for the company in the long term, I get the sense that they are confident in the success of the restructuring, and the resultant new Alibaba Group that we will see after they streamline the business to focus more on core businesses.

Focus on reorganization and shareholder return

First and foremost, Alibaba's reorganization plan and strategy have not changed.

The company continues to move ahead and execute towards its direction that it wants to establish a more nimble and fast decision-making governance structure and also improve the incentive system of the Group.

One of the disappointments for the quarter was the decision to suspend the full spin-off of AliCloud. The ban on advanced computing chips clouded the prospect of the spin-off of the AliCloud business.

On top of that, Freshippo's plan for IPO was also suspended as Alibaba is looking to evaluate the market conditions before deciding to proceed.

Alibaba's focus continues to be on shareholder return.

In fact, Alibaba's shareholder return strategy has gotten more holistic as it not only increased the pace of the share buybacks but also for the first time in its history, announced an annual dividend.

For FY2023, Alibaba has returned $13.5 billion of capital back to shareholders.

For reference, this amounts to about 50% of its free cash flows for FY2023.

I think this demonstrates the management team's commitment to shareholder return and they continue to strive to maintain this strategy going forward to deliver more consistent returns for shareholders.

This is in line with its plan to improve its core business return on invested capital and dispose of non-core assets, which should also be accretive and improve shareholder return as they distributed excess capital back to shareholders.

Management shared four key ways to unlock shareholder returns, which include improving the return on invested capital of core operating businesses, as mentioned above, investing current cash flows for future growth, monetization of non-core assets, also as mentioned above, and lastly, return capital to shareholders through share buybacks and cash dividends.

All in all, I think Alibaba is in the phase of reaping its harvest and as a shareholder, we get to benefit from all that improvement in return on invested capital of its core businesses and the divestment of non-core businesses while the company continues to execute on its shareholder return strategy.

With the $27 billion in free cash flows generated per year, improvements in margins, and divestment of non-core businesses, this should be sufficient to support a shareholder return of $13.5 billion, which has been achieved in FY2023.

Sentiment hurt after founder share sale filing

Another concern by the investment community that likely hurt sentiment is the filing seen by many investors on the day of Alibaba's earnings.

A form 144 was transmitted for filing as Jack Ma's Family Office was planning to dispose of 10 million Alibaba shares, 5 million each through Jack Ma's family trust companies JC Properties and JSP Investment

According to the filings, the date of plan adoption was August 16, 2023, and the approximate date of sale is November 21, although no shares were sold in the end.

For reference, a form 144 is required to be transmitted for filing upon placement of sell order for the broker transaction and it can be made in advance.

That said, it does not mean that the sale has already occurred.

Based on the SEC10b5-1 rule, insiders are allowed to set up a predetermined plan that specifies in advance the share price, amount and transaction date to allow them to sell company stock.

However, there is a 90-day blackout period before the shares can actually be sold.

Long story short, while the investment community sold after seeing the form 144 filing, the plan was actually set three months ago instead of on the day of earnings.

As can be seen below, Jack Ma actually has been disposing similar number of shares in his last few disposals in 2021. Thus, the planned sale in 2023 is not an outlier in that sense.

Jack Ma's stock sale history (Author generated)

Lastly, after the sell-off post earnings, Jack Ma's family office came out to say that the phased sale was actually part of a long-term and long-standing preset conditional plan to do a partial sell-down for the future, which was adopted in August.

In addition, the family office also said he has put off plans to sell shares in the company and that he has not sold a single share in the company as the stock price is far below its fair value.

In addition, it was stated that Jack Ma will continue to hold on to his Alibaba stake and has full confidence in the company.

The reason cited for the initial intention to sell was because Jack Ma's family office needed funds to invest in charities as well as agricultural enterprises and thus, the arrangement was made with the broker earlier in 2023 for the share sale at a price set in August.

As of the last disclosure, Jack Ma currently owns 4.8% or slightly more than one billion ordinary shares in Alibaba as of a July 2020 filing.

Based on the planned sale of 331 million ordinary shares from July 2020 to November 2023, Jack Ma likely still owns about 3.5% of Alibaba today.

While the sale of shares by a founder can be made for many reasons, given that Jack Ma has stepped away from Alibaba since 2013, I think it's reasonable to think that he would be gradually selling off shares to de-risk.

Furthermore, it may not be all bad news for Alibaba given that the company's main political headwind came from Jack Ma in the first place, and as he owns less than 5% of the company today, Alibaba will also be less of a political and regulatory target.

All in all, I think that the sell-off on this news was unwarranted as already explained earlier and I do not necessarily see this as a material event today.

Taobao and Tmall

Alibaba continues to have a heavy focus on Taobao and Tmall, and this is expected given these are the cash cows of the Group.

With more new merchants entering the Alibaba ecosystem and as Alibaba improves on its price competitiveness and its content offering, the company saw rapid growth in daily active users, time spent, and also order volume.

Although we are seeing GMV growth slowdown in the near term, this is largely intentional from Alibaba's point of view due to the lower average selling price product mix in the quarter, with the focus on increasing user mind share and order share for the long term.

Thus, the strategy for Taobao and Tmall remains the same as the priority continues to be to put the user first, build a strong ecosystem, and continue to innovate and integrate technology and AI into Taobao and Tmall.

As the ecosystem and monetization grow, this will create a virtuous cycle for users, merchants, and platform.

Valuation

I think one of the consensus amongst investors and also the management team of Alibaba is that BABA looks undervalued and attractive here.

The company trades at just 8x FY2025 P/E.

On an ex-cash basis, Alibaba trades at just 5x.

As such, the issue is not so much valuation for Alibaba, but the key thing here is for sentiment to turn around such that the multiple has room to expand once again.

Even from a return on invested capital perspective, Alibaba looks attractive given that it is expected to deliver 13% adjusted EBITA growth between FY2024 and FY2025, through continued cost-cutting while topline growth continues to be muted, and 5% shareholder return through dividends and share buybacks.

Conclusion

The negative sentiment surrounding the planned sale of shares by Jack Ma's family office, the suspension of the spin-off of AliCloud, and the delayed IPO of Freshippo were the main reasons for the weakness of Alibaba's share price post earnings.

I think that the reaction to the planned share sales is exaggerated given that this has been what Jack Ma's family office has done for many years, and the sell-off was likely a result of poor sentiment post earnings.

Also, the suspension of the spin-off of AliCloud and the Freshippo IPO cannot be helped given the uncertain market environment and regulatory environment, and this was the best decision to maximize value for shareholders.

I came out of the one-on-one meeting more positive about Alibaba and I think that management should do more of these roadshows to institutional investors to convey their confidence in the business and strategy for the long-term.

For the general market, I think we will need to give it one to two quarters before investors will warm up to Alibaba once again.

From a valuation perspective, there is no doubt that Alibaba is cheap, but the company will need to rebuild investor confidence in its ability to execute its shareholder return and capital management strategies for capital flows to return.

For Alibaba, I continue to have conviction in the name and expect restructuring and capital management to be the main upside catalyst for now.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.