Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (ZFOX) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Dec. 05, 2023 10:20 AM ETZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (ZFOX), ZFOXW
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.56K Followers

ZeroFox Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZFOX) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call December 5, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Todd Weller - VP of IR

James Foster - Founder, CEO & Chairman

Timothy Bender - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Joseph Gallo - Jefferies

Brad Reback - Stifel

Yi Fu Lee - Cantor Fitzgerald

Operator

Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the ZeroFox Fiscal Third Quarter 2024 Results Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. After the speakers’ presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. And as a reminder, today's call is being recorded.

I would like to turn the conference call over to Todd Weller, Vice President, Investor Relations for ZeroFox.

Todd Weller

Thanks, operator. Good morning, and thank you for joining us today to review ZeroFox's fiscal third quarter 2024 financial results. With me on the call today is Foster, our Founder, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman; along with Tim Bender, our CFO. By now, everyone should have access to our earnings press release. This press release as well as supplemental financial information can be found on our Investor Relations website.

During this call, we may make forward-looking statements, including statements related to our anticipated financial results, growth opportunities in external cybersecurity, our progress to achieving profitability and expected benefits from our acquisitions of IDX and LookingGlass. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, but rather are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties.

Actual results could differ materially from expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements. Please review our earnings press release and recent SEC filings for a description of these material risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements made today speak only to our expectations as of today, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise them.

Additionally, non-GAAP financial measures will

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About ZFOX

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ZFOX

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.