Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Apple Stock: Overvalued And Not For A Value Investor

Dec. 05, 2023 11:25 AM ETApple Inc. (AAPL)1 Comment
Anna Sokolidou profile picture
Anna Sokolidou
2.93K Followers

Summary

  • Apple's stock price is rising, but it is not a good value for investors' money.
  • Apple's most recent earnings results show stalled profit growth and slow revenue growth.
  • The company is overvalued according to various valuation methods and indicators.

Apple Store

Nikada/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) stock is arguably the most popular company on Wall Street and in the financial press. A technological high-growth company that also has very good debt and liquidity indicators... What else is needed for

This article was written by

Anna Sokolidou profile picture
Anna Sokolidou
2.93K Followers
A research analyst and a freelance writer looking for value investment opportunities. I have several years of investing experience. I am mostly interested in writing about bargain stocks of large companies. My interest is not limited to American companies but extends to firms operating in other countries but listed on US stock exchanges.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

p
pnd4pnd
Today, 11:30 AM
Comments (103)
from your bio: "I have several years of investing experience. I am mostly interested in writing about bargain stocks of large companies." Several years? Laughable that you think anyone should trust your opinion. You write about bargains in large caps? Why write about apple? You have zero understanding about their strategy and future.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About AAPL

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AAPL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AAPL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.