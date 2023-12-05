Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Ulta Beauty: Still A Buy After Updating Valuation Post Earnings

Dec. 05, 2023 11:28 AM ETUlta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA)
Amit Peretz profile picture
Amit Peretz
353 Followers

Summary

  • After the earnings, the stock jumped; it is still a buy.
  • We have here a quality company at a reasonable price.
  • Management incentives aligned with shareholders.
  • Even after a 24% price increase from my last article, I still believe there is an opportunity.
  • The great Sephora poses a risk, as well as the valuation, which seems a bit tricky.

The Ulta Beauty cosmetics store and the entrance to Mercy University / Mercy College on 34th Street in downtown Manhattan, New York.

We-Ge/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

My Thesis

About two months ago, I wrote an article about Ulta (NASDAQ:ULTA), delving into its business attributes that have fueled its compound growth over the last decade. Since then, the market experienced a

This article was written by

Amit Peretz profile picture
Amit Peretz
353 Followers
I am a private investor with a focus on the highest-quality global companies known for sustained growth and remarkable returns on capital. My investment approach can be characterized as a fusion of Peter Lynch's and Terry Smith's strategies. I seek out the utmost quality in established companies, while also maintaining an interest in smaller firms with substantial growth prospects. I have embarked on this writing endeavor to share the knowledge I've acquired and to engage in a mutual learning experience through interactions with fellow commenters. I maintain a curated list of diverse high-quality companies that I plan to feature in my content, and I assure you that the insights and information I intend to provide will be both informative and enjoyable.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ULTA, LVMUY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information provided here is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice, investment recommendations, or an endorsement of any specific security, company, or strategy. Investing in stocks and financial markets involves risks, and past performance is not indicative of future results. It is crucial to conduct thorough research and consider individual financial circumstances before making any investment decisions. The content presented is based on publicly available information and is subject to change without notice. Any opinions expressed are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of any affiliated organizations. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor or conduct their own due diligence before making investment decisions. The author and the platform assume no responsibility or liability for any errors or omissions in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance on the information provided. Investing in the stock market involves inherent risks, and individuals should be aware of the potential for loss. It is recommended to diversify investments and be mindful of one's risk tolerance and financial goals.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ULTA

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ULTA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ULTA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.