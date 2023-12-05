SRV: Rights Offering Analysis

abadonian

NXG rights offering

The rights offering for NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV), an MLP/midstream closed-end fund, or CEF, is now live. The ex-rights date was November 21, 2023, and the offering is anticipated to expire on December 14, 2023.

This is a transferable 1-for-3 offering that will allow investors to subscribe for new shares at a discount to the current market price. However, note that there apparently is an important typo (!) with the subscription formula in the fund's original press release, where it was written (emphasis added):

The subscription price per Common Share (the "Subscription Price") will be determined on the Expiration Date, and will be equal to 92.5% of the average of the last reported sales price of a Common Share of the Fund on the NYSE on the Expiration Date and each of the four (4) immediately preceding trading days (the "Formula Price"). If, however, the Formula Price is less than 92.5% of the Fund's net asset value per Common Share at the close of trading on the NYSE on the Expiration Date, the Subscription Price will be 88% of the Fund's net asset value per Common Share at the close of trading on the NYSE on that day.

This would have given quite an interesting rights offering formula! However, the current version is presented in the SEC filing (emphasis added):

The subscription price per Common Share to be issued in the Offer (the “Subscription Price”) will be determined based upon a formula equal to 92.5% of the average of the last reported sale price of a Common Share on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) on the date on which the Offer expires, as such date may be extended from time to time, and each of the four (4) preceding trading days (the “Formula Price”). If, however, the Formula Price is less than 88% of the net asset value (“NAV”) per Common Share at the close of trading on the NYSE on the Expiration Date (as defined below), then the Subscription Price will be 88% of the Fund’s NAV per Common Share at the close of trading on the NYSE on the Expiration Date.

In other words, the subscription price will be the greater of 92.5% of the average closing market price on the fund on the final five days of the offering, or 88% of NAV.

In practical terms, what this effectively means is that if SRV's discount drifts below -12% as the offering expires, investors should not subscribe, as it would be cheaper to buy new shares on the open market.

There is also a sales load of 3.75% on the newly issued shares, which will be borne by all shareholders, to be paid to UBS as the dealer manager of the offering.

Unfortunately, the announcement of the rights offering often causes a self-fulfilling prophecy as investors head for the exits to avoid the price drop associated with the rights offering. This depresses the premium/discount valuation and reduces the appeal for existing shareholders to participate in the offering. Thus, the offering may be less successful from a manager's perspective. However, on the positive side, this reduced participation leads to a smaller dilutive impact on the fund's NAV/share, as fewer shares are issued below the NAV. In addition, a smaller amount of sales load is paid to the underwriters, which also benefits shareholders.

YCharts

If SRV's discount continues to widen, the value of the transferable rights will decrease. History has shown that the discount of CEFs undergoing the rights offering will typically continue to decrease as the expiry date approaches towards the discount floor, which is -12% in this case. As of December 4, the discount is at -8.01%.

Investor takeaway

Assuming full subscription, the anticipated dilutive impact of the rights offering is expected to be a -3.83% hit to the NAV. Investors can mitigate the impact of this dilution by subscribing for new shares at a discount, or else selling their rights on the open market.

As of December 4, the rights are priced at $0.52 each, which is right about its intrinsic value of $0.5140 per share. For some reason or another, the rights price of transferable offerings generally drifts further and further below their intrinsic value as the offering date approaches.

MarketWatch

Together with the fact that the rights will become nearly worthless if the discount of SRV drops below -12% as the expiry date nears, I strongly recommend that NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund investors holdings rights should sell their rights on the open market now if they do not intend to participate in the offering and expand their share count in the fund.

For those SRV investors intending to take part in the offering, remember to not subscribe if the discount of the fund drops below -12% at expiry.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.