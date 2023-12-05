Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
GigaCloud Technology Inc. (GCT) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript December 5, 2023 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Larry Wu - Founder, Chairman and CEO

Iman Schrock - President

David Lau - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Matt Koranda - ROTH

Rommel Dionisio - Aegis Capital

Operator

Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the GigaCloud Technology Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Call and Webcast. Joining us today from GigaCloud Technology are the company's Founder, Chairman and CEO, Larry Wu, the company's President, Dr. Iman Schrock, and the company's Chief Financial Officer, David Lau.

On today's call, Imran will give an overview of the company's performance and details of the company's operational results, and David will share the company's financial results. After that, we'll conduct a question and answer session. [Operator Instructions].

As a reminder, this conference contains statements about future events and expectations which are forward-looking in nature. Statements on this call may be deemed as forward-looking and actual results may differ materially. Today's call and webcast will include non-GAAP financial measures within the meaning of the SEC Regulation G. When required, reconciliation of all non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with the GAAP can be found on today's press release as well as on the company's website. Please note that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to turn the conference over to our speaker, Mr. Larry Wu, Chairman and CEO. Please go ahead, sir.

Larry Wu

Thank you, operator, and thank you everyone for joining with us today. First, I want to express my gratitude to the entire Giga family for another remarkable quarter. The dedication you have shown is integral to the continued success of GigaCloud and It won't be the same without it. Since we have spoken last, GigaCloud not only

Comments (1)

B
BossaleX
Today, 11:36 AM
Comments (15)
"Second, on a transition from a foreign private issuer, or FPI, to S-Filer status, where we'll have the same reporting and disclosure obligation as domestic companies. We're pleased to report that we're on track to transition to an S-Filer on Jan. 1, 2024, which is when GigaCloud will be subject to the same reporting disclosure and filing obligations as other S-Form issuers. Starting next year, you can expect the same cadence of filings such as 10-Ks and 10-Qs."

--> This is pretty much the opposite of what the short seller's "culper research" document claims!

see link to short seller's document: culperresearch.com/...
