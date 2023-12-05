Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (HEPS) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.56K Followers

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. (NASDAQ:HEPS) Q3 2023 Earnings Conference Call December 5, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Helin Celikbilek - Investor Relations Director

Nilhan Onal Gökçetekin - Chief Executive Officer

Seçkin Köseoglu - Vice President of Strategic Finance

Conference Call Participants

Kilickiran Hanzade - JPMorgan

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by. I am Mina, your Chorus Call operator. Welcome, and thank you for joining the Hepsiburada Conference Call and Live Webcast to present and discuss the Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results. All participants will be in a listen-only mode, and the conference is being recorded. The presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions]

At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Mrs. Nilhan Onal Gökçetekin, CEO; Mr. Seçkin Köseoglu, Vice President of Strategic Finance; and Mrs. Helin Celikbilek, Investor Relations Director.

Mrs. Celikbilek, you may now proceed.

Helin Celikbilek

Thanks, operator. Thank you for joining us today for Hepsiburada's third quarter 2023 earnings call.

I'm pleased to be joined on the call today by our CEO, Nilhan Onal Gökçetekin, and our Vice President of Strategic Finance, Seçkin Köseoglu.

The following discussion, including responses to your questions, reflects management's views as of today's date only. We undertake no obligation to update or revise this information except as required by law.

Certain statements made on today's call are forward-looking statements and actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Please refer to today's earnings release as well as the risk factors described in the Safe Harbor slide of today's supplemental slide deck, today's press release, the 6-K, our Form 20-F filed with the SEC on May 1, 2023, and other SEC filings for information on factors that could cause our results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements.

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About HEPS

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HEPS

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.