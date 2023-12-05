Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Open Text Corporation (OTEX) Presents at Nasdaq 49th Investor Conference (Transcript)

Dec. 05, 2023
Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) Nasdaq 49th Investor Conference December 5, 2023 8:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Madhu Ranganathan - Chief Financial Officer

Unidentified Company Representative

All right, well, good afternoon. Hope everyone enjoyed lunch and the panel presentation. We are kicking things back on again with OpenText, and we're pleased to have Chief Financial Officer, Madhu Ranganathan.

Madhu, thank you for joining us again at the NASDAQ conference.

Madhu Ranganathan

Yes, thank you for having us. It's great to be at NASDAQ in London.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

Awesome. So just to give you a sense, OpenText is now almost a $6 billion business, serving 120,000 enterprises on and 150 million users. And so Madhu, given the scale of the business for investors, new to the OpenText story, what is the pain point that OpenText is solving for your customers and how would you describe the core opportunity that company's pursuing?

Madhu Ranganathan

Yes, sounds great. And it's a great place to start. Think of OpenText as we are focused on the singular powerful concept of information management at scale in the cloud and AI. With the Micro Focus acquisition, we truly have the most comprehensive information management platform in the industry. And to address Sanjit's point and the pain points, I'll talk about what do we do? We build software and we build software to power and protect information and ranging from content management to business networks, we call it that, gears towards industrial, commercial, automotive, supply chain, cybersecurity, right? And IT operations management, application automation, and of course, AI and analytics, kind of the full kind of the full spectrum.

Now what we do is all sorts of information, content, documents, email, video, archives, all of that. And the exciting opportunity ahead is intersecting Gen AI through all of that. Now with respect to

