Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Alteryx, Inc. (AYX) Raymond James TMT & Consumer Conference (Transcript)

Dec. 05, 2023 10:55 AM ETAlteryx, Inc. (AYX)
SA Transcripts profile picture
SA Transcripts
142.56K Followers

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Raymond James TMT & Consumer Conference December 5, 2023 9:10 AM ET

Company Participants

Mark Anderson - CEO

Kevin Rubin - CFO

Conference Call Participants

Alex Sklar - Raymond James

Alex Sklar

Good morning, everyone. My name's Alex Sklar. I'm one of the application software analysts here at Raymond James. Very pleased to have Alteryx back with us this year. We have Mark Anderson, Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Financial Officer, Kevin Rubin.

We're going to do a fireside chat. When it gets to about five minutes left, I'll open it up to the audience, see if there's any questions, but Mark and Kevin, thanks for the time today.

So I think a lot of folks here are already familiar with Alteryx, but there's been a lot of innovation over the last few years on the product side. Maybe just talk about kind of where we are today as far as executing against the vision you're hoping to create at Alteryx.

Mark Anderson

You bet, Alex and thanks a lot for having us here. We've built over the last 25 years a piece of software that allows customers typically in the line of business, so people in HR, people in finance and accounting and tax and supply chain, to be able to, without any experience writing Python code or any form of code, to build what we call workflows that allow them to pull data from hundreds of different sources, sources in AWS or sources on big data lakes on their enterprise or in people's laptops and pull that data onto a very familiar looking field canvas called Alteryx Designer and then transform and manipulate that data, so that it can be sent to a place like Databricks or Snowflake.

And then beyond that, allow these same customers, again

Recommended For You

Comments

To report an error in this transcript, .Contact us to add your company to our coverage or use transcripts in your business. Learn more about Seeking Alpha transcripts here. Your feedback matters to us!

About AYX

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AYX

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.